According to a judge, Kesha's comments to Lady Gaga about Doctor Luke were defamatory

On Thursday, New York State Supreme Court Justice Jennifer G. Schecter ruled in the long-standing case of singer Kesha against Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald. According to Pitchfork, court documents state that Kesha “made a false statement about Gottwald to Lady Gaga and that it was defamatory”.

The comments that the judge described as “defamatory” were made in an exchange of text between Kesha and Lady Gaga in 2016. The lyrics say that Kesha and Katy Perry were “raped by the same man”.

Schecter also asked Kesha to pay royalties of $ 373,671.88 that she still owes Gottwald. “We disagree with the court’s decisions. We plan to appeal immediately,” Kesha’s lawyer team told BBC News.

In her 2014 lawsuit against Gottwald, Kesha said that he “sexually, physically, verbally and emotionally abused her” and that he “put her life in danger”. The lawsuit soon inspired the hashtag “#FreeKesha”, which was back in fashion this week after New York’s decision.

In February 2016, a New York judge denied that Kesha’s injunction could be released from her record deal with Gottwald on Kemosabe Records. In summer 2017, Kesha released her long-awaited album Rainbow, which contained the song “Praying”, a clear reference to Gottwald.

In addition to a number of other setbacks, a New York judge ruled in April 2016 that Gottwald had not committed a hate crime when Kesha accused him.

“Although [Lukes] alleged acts were directed at the female Kesha, [her claims] do not claim that [Lukes] animus was female or motivated by gender animus when he allegedly behaved violently towards Kesha,” said the judge back then . “Every rape is not a gender-specific hate crime.”

Christine Lepera, Gottwald’s lawyer, said the producer would continue his lawsuit against Kesha.

“Kesha gave up her deserving lawsuit against Dr. Luke more than three years ago,” Lepera said in a statement to CBS News. “The only remaining lawsuit is Dr. Luke’s lawsuit against Kesha for defamation and breach of contract. Dr. Luke is pursuing this lawsuit to seek redress for the serious damage Kesha’s false rape allegations have caused to Dr. Luke, his family, and his company.”

Hilary Weaver

