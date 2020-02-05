Access to medical care in urban areas

Advertisement

Although the lack of medical care in rural America has received much attention lately, less attention has been paid to access to health care in cities. From the closure of inner city hospitals that have served residents for decades to long waiting times for appointments for Medicaid patients, some urban residents have a hard time being treated.

In response to this growing problem, the emergence of telemedicine, retail clinics in drugstores, and emergency care centers are helping to fill some of the gaps – but can still provide a different level of care than necessary.

Fewer hospitals, longer waiting times

While rural hospitals close faster than those in urban areas, those in cities also close. In 2018, it was estimated that about 8% of all hospitals were at risk of closing, and another 10% showed signs of “poor health.”

After serving an older and predominantly African-American population for 158 years in a low-income area in Washington, DC, Providence Hospital closed in 2019. First-aid visits had increased 26% from 2014 to 2016, but the was difficult financially.

The problem of hospital losses is exacerbated by the longer waiting times for urban Medicaid patients to get appointments with doctors. In a study of primary care practices in 10 states in which 11,000 simulated calls for appointments were made, only about 60% of urban Medicaid patients were offered an appointment. For comparison: around 80% of rural patients were able to make an appointment. In a Minnesota study, just over half of the uninsured urban patients said they had a regular source of medical care, while 69% of the uninsured patients in rural areas did. In addition, almost a third of urban patients who were uninsured or individually insured said they had postponed care even if they needed it.

Medicaid patients and uninsured people are also not the only ones waiting for an appointment in cities. According to a study by Merritt Hawkins, in the 15 largest US cities, it can take an average of 24 days for patients who first seek an appointment with a new doctor to get on the schedule. And the problem has become worse, with waiting times that have increased by 30% between 2014 and 2017.

Find alternative care

As hospitals get closer, many patients who had sought help in an emergency department are now visiting emergency care centers. Between 2016 and 2017, the use of these centers increased by 15%, but at the same time much fewer visited urban health centers in the retail trade with a decrease of 28%. In the meantime, the use of telegraphic health increased by 55% in urban areas, slightly more than in rural and suburbs. Telehealth uses apps and computers to connect doctors and other healthcare providers to talk to a patient and diagnose a condition.

To help this problem, more nurses can now also function as doctors in many capacities. For example, in 22 states and the District of Columbia, they can not only diagnose and treat patients without a doctor present, but they can also write prescriptions that include the necessary knowledge about dangerous drug interactions and new concerns about the safety of some medicines.

As more freely available drugs and supplements become available, patients find a wider range of treatments for minor conditions, so they don’t have to see a doctor at all. For example, CBD oil is gaining popularity as a safe source for pain relief and a legal supplement for prescription painkillers.

Improving access to mental health care

Celebrities are starting to put forward their star power to provide more access to mental health in cities with a higher degree of depression and anxiety than other areas. For example, Chance the Rapper has used social media to make people aware of mental health problems, partly because he himself is anxious. To help others, he worked to promote mental health care in his native Chicago by donating $ 1 million to the cause.

Meanwhile, Empire star Taraji P. Henson has also worked to increase the visibility of mental health problems, especially for African Americans. She spoke before the congress to argue for more money for mental health initiatives, and she also established the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation to help children who need mental health care. The foundation is named after her father, who suffered from PTSD and depression, and works with schools, many of them in urban areas. The foundation is also working to improve access to therapists working in African-American communities by offering scholarships to black students to study mental health.

While city dwellers find it a challenge to gain access to health care, new options for obtaining care, from emergency care centers to telemedicine, can offer alternatives to traditional care. Although these alternatives do not solve all problems and may be more plaster solutions than real ones, those in need of medical care may receive it in the meantime.