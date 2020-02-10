Academy Awards & Academy Awards: Parasite wins the best picture because storytelling rules apply

Advertisement

George MacKay in 1917 (François Duhamel / Universal Pictures)

Art depends more on storytelling than on technical ability.

Two successful and completely different films competed for the best picture at this year’s Academy Awards. Sam Mendes’s 1917, in which about two British soldiers embarked on a dangerous mission in World War I, was a brilliant technical achievement, while the winner, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, was about a family plagued by poverty that a high-class family in South Korea manipulated a performance of artistic storytelling more.

In some ways, 1917 is more controversial. The story begins with Lance Corporal Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Lance Corporal Schofield (George MacKay), two British soldiers stationed in France, advancing into a German trap. Blake’s brother is one of the men who want to save her, which adds emotional urgency to the action and gets the action rolling.

The rest of the film follows a well-themed formula in terms of characterization and plot. Courage despite adversity, check! Conflict (literal), check! Check internal conflicts (how they arise when you sacrifice the group’s own interests)! There’s also an aptly bleak representation of suffering, with glimpses of salvation – in one scene, men avoid suffocation by literally discovering a light at the end of the tunnel. , ,

But even though this story has been told a million times, it has never been told that way. With an almost seamless continuity as in one shot, 1917 is a visual masterpiece. With the camera as eyes, we stumble with our heroes over mud-encrusted corpses and experience the inferno of the war-torn French landscape, which blazes in flames and with flair. We grimace at the dog-sized rat (larger than in New York City) and understand – immediately and precisely – the worldliness, brutality and senselessness of “war to end all wars”.

The fact that the film doesn’t make much sense has angered some critics. For example, Manohla Dargis, who writes in the New York Times, complains:

Mendes, who wrote the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, added a dedication to his grandfather Alfred H. Mendes, who served in the First World War. It’s the most personal moment in a film that goes beyond its technical virtues, fascinating only because of Britain’s current moment. The country’s sharp exit from the European Union certainly forms a remarkable contrast to the camaraderie on the screen.

Oh, is that possible?

, , , And while the budget probably explains why most of the senior officers who stop by are played by well-known actors – Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Benedict Cumberbatch – their casting also contributes significantly to the delicate, seemingly democratic mix. (Emphasis added)

I trust that my reader sees the silliness for herself. When a director is accused of grandstanding, a critic should first remove all the protocols – and obsessively political non-sequences – from his own eye. A more convincing criticism from 1917, however, is that the film would be boring without its technical execution. Both the drama and the script were unremarkable. Even Thomas Newton’s Plinky Plonky score had little to praise. Indeed, it was his superiority in this regard – the general desire to tell stories – that most justified Parasite’s victory for being the best picture.

Bongs Parasite is a satirical and psychological drama that, with devastating plausibility and with all of our pathetic idiosyncrasies, represents the absolute worst of human nature. This happens in the context of the South Korean class struggle and with a mischievous, if fascinating, plot. Little by little, the Kim family, struggling to find their way around a dirty basement, come up with imaginative and fraudulent ways to secure employment in the household of a wealthy family, the parks.

When the father of the Kim family, Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho), realizes that the parks are “rich but still beautiful”, his wife Chung-Sook (Jang Hye-jin) answers: “They are beautiful because they are rich. If I were rich, I would be nice too. “Parasite is a film in which malevolence escalates to fulfillment like a musical motif in a symphony. The contempt for class expressed by Chung-Sook is apparently returned. Mr. Park finds the smell of Ki-Taek, like” boiled rags, “disgusting. And what starts as a dark comedy ultimately turns into an indescribable bloodbath.

Since the action cannot be estimated, I am vague in this regard. The script written jointly by Bong and Han Jin-Won is also very original. After her underground apartment was flooded with sewage, Ki-taek tells his son Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik):

Do you know what kind of plan never fails? No plan. No plan at all. You know why? Because life cannot be planned. Look around. Did you think these people had a plan to sleep with you in the gym? But now we’re sleeping together on the floor. So no plan is required. You can’t go wrong without plans. We don’t need to make a plan for anything. It doesn’t matter what will happen next. Even if the country is destroyed or sold out, nobody cares. I have it?

This may be a damn criticism of inequality. But in the context of Ki-taek’s character development as an individual and as a father, it is also moral failure, a waiver of responsibility the moment he needs it most. Throughout the Parasite Project, members of both classes share responsibility for what happens. This is one of the reasons for such imperative – if uncomfortable – viewing.

The fact that Parasite is in Korean – it’s the first non-English best picture – makes its success last night all the more remarkable. While cinema is a medium that depends on technology, the jury rightly believes that art depends more on storytelling than skill.

Madeleine Kearns is a William F. Buckley Fellow for Political Journalism at the National Review Institute. She comes from Glasgow, Scotland and is a trained singer.