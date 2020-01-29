Advertisement

The outbreak of the deadly coronovirus has taken the world by storm. As the infection spreads rapidly, entrepreneurs and investors are now concerned about the economic impact of the disease. Indian industrialists Anand Mahindra and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw discussed the disease and its cure on Twitter.

On the micro-blogging and social networking website Twitter, the chairman of the Mahindra group said on January 25 that it was “an art that mimics life” and responded to some scary images from China – the starting point the infection.

Mahindra said he was reminded of the 1995 movie Outbreak with Dustin Hoffman about a pandemic.

“We have to treat this (coronavirus) itself as an emergency because it will go far beyond the borders of China,” added Mahindra.

A day later, Biocon chairman and CEO Shaw replied to Mahindra and asked whether the images that triggered Mahindra’s reaction were real or from a film. Although the spread of the virus is scary, treatment will soon be developed, Shaw said in the same tweet.

“… The only advantage is that the genetic sequence (of the coronavirus) is known and the vaccine is likely to be developed in a few weeks,” said Shaw.

Mahindra asked for an update on Wednesday about the development of the vaccine that would cure the disease. Mahindra also asked Mazumdar to advise India to deal with the deadly virus.

“What’s the latest vaccine development at Kiranshaw? The situation in China appears to be escalating and flowing to the rest of the world. What advice do you have for being ready in India? “Mahindra tweeted.

What’s the latest vaccine development at Kiranshaw? The situation in China appears to be escalating and flowing to the rest of the world. What advice do you have about retirement planning in India? https://t.co/0Yi1PuT6LL

– anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 29, 2020

The head of the pharmaceutical company, who responded quickly, said the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is funding biotech companies to develop monoclonal antibodies to the coronovirus. “Understand that we could have treatment within weeks,” added Shaw.

DARPA is a U.S. Department of Defense agency that funds and develops national security technologies. According to information on the DARPA website, the agency has an office for biological technologies (BTO) that helps the department counter novel forms of bio-terrorism and take innovative biological countermeasures to protect the U.S. Armed Forces.

