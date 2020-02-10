About 60 other cases of corona viruses on the Japanese cruise ship NHK

Advertisement

TOKYO, Japan – Around 60 other people on board the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess moored off Japan are infected with new types of corona viruses, the national broadcaster NHK said on Monday. The total number of people infected was 130.

Other local media also reported on the new cases, but Ministry of Health officials declined to comment.

The Diamond Princess has been in quarantine since arriving off the Japanese coast at the beginning of last week after the virus was discovered in a former passenger who got off the ship in Hong Kong last month.

When the boat arrived in Japan, the authorities initially tested almost 300 people for the 3,711 virus on board and gradually evacuated dozens of people who had become infected in local medical facilities.

In recent days, testing has expanded to include people with new symptoms who have had close contact with other infected passengers or crew, and several other cases have been reported over the weekend.

Those who stayed on the ship were asked to stay in their cabins and were only allowed a short time on open decks.

They were asked to wear masks and keep distance from each other and were given thermometers to monitor their temperatures regularly.

The ship is expected to be in quarantine by February 19 – 14 days after the isolation phase begins.

Quarantine has made life on board the ship more difficult, particularly for those in windowless cabins and a significant number of passengers who need medication for various chronic conditions.

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that around 600 people on board urgently needed medication and around half were supplied over the weekend.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters that discussions are currently underway about increasing test capacity and whether testing will take place after passengers are released from quarantine.

The World Health Organization confirmed in a tweet that newly diagnosed cases on the ship should not extend the length of the quarantine.

“The #DiamondPrincess quarantine period expires on February 19,” said the WHO in a tweet.

“After February 19, the deadline is only extended appropriately for close contacts in newly confirmed cases. You must remain in quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with a confirmed case.”

On board the ship, news of the additional infections sparked some concern, and passenger Yardley Wong tweeted “Stress and Great Anxiety”.

“I have to cry to get rid of the fear,” she wrote.

The passengers also tweeted pictures of new consumables delivered to the quarantined passengers on Monday: wet wipes and powerful filter face masks.

Aside from the infections on board the ship, there are 26 confirmed cases of the new virus in Japan, including citizens evacuated from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak occurred. – Rappler.com