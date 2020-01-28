Abortion survivors encourage forgiveness in March for Life

Advertisement

Supreme Court signs during the annual March for Life in Washington, DC, January 18, 2019. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

Two women who had survived the abortion pierced the jubilant atmosphere for life on Friday, March 47, when they faced the crowd of thousands and witnessed the real consequences of a procedure so often masked by euphemism ,

Melissa Ohden, founder of the Abortion Survivors Network, survived a saline infusion, a less common method today that was most commonly used in the second trimester a few decades ago. For five days, she marinated in a toxic saline solution that poisoned and scalded her tiny unborn body.

“I think forgiveness is only the overriding issue in many people’s lives, regardless of the issue of abortion,” she told National Review in March.

“For me as someone who has survived an abortion, I think people look at my life and say, ‘How could you ever forgive someone who tried to end your life?'” She said. “But for me, what Pro-Life means is to see the humanity of my abortion, the humanity of my birth mother, my grandmother who was responsible for forcing this abortion, and she wanted me to die. And so it’s a process. “

“I didn’t wake up one morning and said,” Ah! I am great! “She admitted.” I had to forgive them every day. “

When her own children were born, Ohden said that her feelings reappeared when she considered that if her mother’s abortion had been successful, she would never have existed.

“My faith reminded me to forgive them again,” she recalled. “And for me, that’s why I do what I do and I am who I am.”

Now Ohden said she was talking to her birth mother, who sent a message to her daughter on the morning of March saying that she loved and was proud of her.

The mother and pro-life activist wants women who have had an abortion to know that they can find love and healing in the pro-life movement.

“We are a movement of love. I hope you see it. I hope you hear it. I hope you feel it, ”said Ohden.

“I want people to know that they are loved regardless of what choices they have made in their lives and how they are affected by abortion. And I want them to know where to heal,” she continued ,

Ohden also said she believed that the pro-life movement was currently making a wave of progress and encouraged pro-life Americans not to become complacent and to continue working to end legalized abortion.

“I’ve never been so hopeful,” she said. “I used to tell people that abortion might end up in my children’s lives, but now I think it will end up in my life. We can’t be complacent now.” There is still a lot to do, but we have made great strides. “

Another abortion survivor, Claire Culwell, also spoke in March this year, telling the crowd the terrifying story of her birth mother’s failed abortion and the love she now feels for the woman trying to end her life.

Culwell is the surviving twin of a miscarriage with dilation and extraction, a method used in the second and third trimester of pregnancy. While she survived the abortionist’s attempt to end her life, her twin failed. The adopted Culwell didn’t learn until 2009 that she had survived an abortion when she met her birth mother, who was only 13 when she became pregnant with her.

“At that moment she burst into tears. She described her abortion, which successfully broke off my twin. The pain in her eyes was something I will never forget, ”said Culwell about her mother.

Culwell said she thanked the woman who carried her for nine months for her life.

“I realized that there was a face, a name, a story with the unborn child and with the woman who, like my birth mother, was thinking about an abortion,” she said.

While still suffering from physical complications from being born prematurely and being a twin, Culwell told the crowd that she considered her life “a miracle.”

“You see, when you look at my face, you see my twin,” she said to the demonstrators. “And when you look at my life, you see the almighty hand of God.”

