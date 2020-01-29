Advertisement

The Union cabinet today approved the 2020 Medical Abortion Act (Amendment), which extends the abortion limit from 20 to 24 weeks. The draft law will be presented at the next Parliament session.

The extension to 24 weeks will help survivors of rape, victims of incest and other vulnerable women (such as women with disabilities, minors), etc., the Cabinet said in a statement.

In addition, there is no extension of the upper limit for abortions in the event of significant fetal anomalies that are diagnosed by the Medical Board. The composition, functions and other details of the Medical Board are later specified in the rules of the law.

The name and other information about a woman whose pregnancy has ended may only be disclosed to a person who is authorized under applicable law.

“In progressive reform and the granting of reproductive rights to women, the limit of 20 weeks for medical termination of pregnancy has been raised to 24 weeks. This is important because there are cases in which the girl affected does not notice this in the first 5 months and This has been discussed with various interest groups. This will reduce maternal mortality, “said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar after the cabinet meeting.

The 2020 Medical Abortion Bill (Amendment) is designed to expand women’s access to safe and legal abortion services for therapeutic, eugenic, humanitarian, or social reasons. It is a step towards the safety and well-being of women and many women will benefit from it.

The proposed increase in gestational age will guarantee dignity, autonomy, confidentiality and justice to women who need to end pregnancy, the Union cabinet said.

