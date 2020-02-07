Advertisement

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan announced on January 24 that Bob Biswas was in Calcutta on the floors. He shared a picture of glasses and a Motorola phone released by Bob in Kahaani in 2012. The film is now in trouble because it violated environmental standards.

According to reports, the makers of Bob Biswas continued to shoot Rabindra Sarobar in Kolkata without following the rules of the National Green Tribunal. The makers face backlash because they cook in Sarobar and use plastic that is banned by the tribunal. The objections were also raised by Rabindra Sarobar’s Morning Walkers Association. When questioned, the crew said that the producer Sujoy Ghosh would answer their questions.

Advertisement

However, Antara Acharya, CEO of the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), said that Bob Biswas’s firing unit had all the necessary permits and that it had not violated National Green Tribunal regulations.

The film is based on a fictional character from Kahaani (2012) – Bob Biswas, a contract killer with a poker face who immediately aroused the imagination of people and is still associated with his brand line “Nomoshkar, Ek minute”. Abhishek Bachchan, who takes On the coat of the treatise Bob Biswas in this spin-off film will be seen in an unprecedented avatar, a role for which he had to undergo a comprehensive physical transformation.

Bob Biswas is produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment together with Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production. It is expected to be released later this year. Directed by debutante Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Her previous short film was selected for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

READ ALSO: Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his 44th birthday with the family, see photos

Additional pages: Bob Biswas Box Office Collection

Loading…