Aberdeen New Dawn – Illuminating value

Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD) delivered peer group beat performance in 2019 (a NAV total return of 18.4% versus a peer group average of 15.2%). Despite this, and also offering one of the lowest ongoing cost ratios among its competitors, the discount on NAV remains largely unchanged and is still one of the broadest in the Asian Pacific sector (ABD trading with a discount of 10 , 6% versus a sector average of 7.9%) … Read more

The manager has shifted his approach to investing in China, giving it more flexibility to allocate more to direct Chinese equities, and confidence has benefited greatly as China’s domestic “A-share” market has been good over the past 12 months performed. Assuming that the manager continues to offer an attractive level of performance relative to competitors, ABD’s discount may decrease to the peer group average and possibly further, providing an additional source of return for patient investors.

Capital growth from Asia Pacific ex Japan

ABD wants to offer shareholders a high level of capital growth through equity investments in the Asia Pacific countries, with the exception of Japan. ABD has a diversified portfolio of securities in listed companies, spread across various industries and economies. ABD is compared with the MSCI Asia Pacific ex Japan Index (in pounds sterling).

Note: Marten & Co has been paid to produce this note on Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust Plc and is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to be the

reader to trade in the securities or securities mentioned in this report. Read the important information at the back of this note. QuotedData is a trade name of Marten

& Co. Limited authorized and regulated by the FCA. Marten & Co is not permitted to provide investment advice to individual investors who are categorized as Retail Clients

according to the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.