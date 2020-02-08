Advertisement

According to a recent report that Meghan McCain is considering leaving The View, the present (somehow) denies rumors of the co-organizer’s possible exit.

“The two moderators and The View had an unimaginable season, and we’re expecting everyone again for an epic 12-month period,” an ABC Chatfest spokesman said in an announcement to TVLine.

The answer follows Wednesday’s Every day Beast report, according to which McCain could possibly leave Season 23 present. One offer said McCain felt “like an animal in a cage” on the spokesman for the day, while another described her as “exhausted and defeated” after her two seasons in the present.

McCain has been the conservative voice at The View’s Sizzling Subjects’ desk since 2017, the place where she and her co-hosts, essentially Pleasure Behar, kept arguing. During an April episode, McCain spoke about Behar during a dialogue on the immigration disaster, and when Behar found that she had let McCain say her contribution without interruption, McCain scoffed and fired again: “Yes, effectively, part of your job is up to respect me ”, which McCain criticized on social media.

Hilary Estey McLoughlin, a government producer for The View, instructed The Every Day Beast that “I think (McCain) must be there” and that she believes the season 23 co-host “will be back”.

View’s co-hosts are McCain, Behar, Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg and Abby Huntsman (who is gone due to motherhood). A season 23 release date has not yet been introduced.