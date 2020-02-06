Advertisement

Heavy newsrooms broke out on ABC News after Thursday’s live coverage of President Trump’s statements about his acquittal. In the East Room of the White House, reporter described Jon Karl Trump’s statements as “incredibly malicious” and “very personal”.

Then Anker played Tom Llama’s competing clips of President Trump and spokesman Pelosi criticizing each other for prayers and sincerity. Llamas set up correspondent Terry Moran for an excited lecture on the “new low” in American discourse.

TOM LLAMAS: Terry, it’s all a result of the impeachment process. There used to be an unspoken rule in politics. They don’t strive for a person’s belief. That didn’t happen today.

MORAN: It didn’t and that was the unspoken rule. Faith was one of those things that constituted a kind of background reality of American life that was respected in our individual belief traditions or beliefs, or lacking as conscience in everyone, and that is the essence of American equality. One respects the other’s choice. We didn’t fight with faith, with words of faith. I have been to many countries where that is the case. You are worried. They are usually violent. You are hateful.

This is definitely a limit to cross, If we use the words of faith, if we despise each other’s creeds at the highest level of American politics, two constitutional officials, the President and House of Representatives who despise each other’s creeds, it’s a new low point in U.S. political discourse and I think what we saw from the president – he changes the way presidents speak for the better or for the worse, and probably for the worse.

Presidents, one of the things we expect them to do is to set a standard for how we can talk to each other in a very diverse and pluralistic country where feelings go up, politics flare up and so on Presidents who did it were also expected to fight for ourselves and scrap for ourselves at the level of our debate. Trump takes it down. He takes it into profanity, into vulgarity, into the depth of language, joyfully happy, this is his moment of triumph and he really chooses it to chase after his opponents in the worst way – you can understand his feelings. The language of the presidents, who used to be elevated, has changed.

In fact, that’s just not true. And we’re not just thinking about how much reporters hate “thoughts and prayers” after mass shootings. We can remember Hillary Clinton sneering at Republican “Pharisees”.

Moran made it a problem back in 2007 when bloggers Amanda Marcotte and Melissa McEwan of John Edwards put Christians out of the way. (Then he didn’t ask Edwards about it.) Marcotte offered this hot joke:

Q: What if Maria took Plan B after the Lord filled her with his hot, white, sticky Holy Spirit?

ON: You would have to justify your misogyny with another ancient mythology.

However, this is the same Terry Moran who misrepresented Rick Perry’s campaign against conservative Christians two presidential cycles as a vilification of non-Christians.

Partisan Moran also pointed out President Obama’s belief:

I also took the opportunity to ask Mr. Obama how the Presidency influenced and shaped his spiritual life, and he said that before Charlie was elected, he had a habit of praying every night, but now he’s praying it the whole time.