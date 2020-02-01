ABC News suspends correspondents after falsely reporting that all four Kobe Bryant children died in a crash

Advertisement

ABC News has suspended nationwide chief correspondent Matt Gutman for a fake report claiming that every young Kobe Bryant man was on board the helicopter that crashed and killed the NBA All-Star.

Bryant died on January 26 while flying a personal helicopter over Calabasas, a metropolis located 30 miles northwest of downtown LA. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore was also on board and died during the crash, as did seven different passengers – none of whom were associated with Bryant. However, during an emergency report before Gianna’s death was confirmed, Gutman admitted that one in four of Bryant’s daughters – along with 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianca and 7-month-old Capri – had died in the accident.

Later that day, Gutman turned to the lie and apologized again:

At the time, I was wrong to report that 4 of Kobe Bryant’s teenagers were on this flight. That is wrong. I apologize to Kobe’s household, friends and our viewers. pic.twitter.com/yYwuB9vpZl

– Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanABC) January 27, 2020

ABC News confirmed on Wednesday that Gutman had been suspended. “Accurate reporting is the cornerstone of our journalism,” said a consultant in an announcement to the Los Angeles Occasions. “As he confirmed on Sunday, Matt Gutman’s preliminary reporting was incorrect and did not meet our editorial requirements.”

In addition, Gutman launched a brand new claim in the course of his suspension:

“We are in the company to hold individuals accountable,” he said. “And I blame myself for a terrible mistake that I deeply regret. I have to personally apologize to Bryant because I was so scared. “

Gutman has been an ABC News correspondent since 2008. In addition to the Primetime news magazine 20/20, he appeared with David Muir in the ABC World News Tonight. The size of its suspension has not been announced.