ABC is desperately trying to downplay Trump Victories, record approval

After the final confirmation the week-long Gallup survey White House chief correspondent and President of the White Correspondents Association, Jon Karl, found that President Trump’s approval rating was a record high at 49 percent.

At the beginning of the report, both Anker David Muir and Karl noted that the President was active in New Hampshire and attracted a large crowd, some of whom showed up the previous day and stayed there all night. “He’s holding his first rally this evening after he was impeached in Manchester New Hampshire. Fans have stood in the cold and rain for hours to get in, ”said Muir.

After noting that these Trump supporters “spent the whole night outside in this cold, rain, and snow,” Karl suggested that this was probably the highest point of his presidency. “Maybe we’ll see the Trump Presidency’s flood mark. You mentioned that the impeachment proceedings have ended, the investigation in Russia has ended, the economy is strong and the Democrats appear to be in disarray, ”said Karl.

But this positive tone didn’t last long as Karl immediately dismissed him as Trump’s blanket. “But if this is the high water mark for the Trump presidency, it’s only that high. In the Gallup poll, his approval rating of 49 percent is the highest ever. But that’s still less than half the country.“he argued.

It was the first time that a morning or evening news program from ABC News has confirmed the existence of the poll since it was released a week ago (Tuesday, February 4). Both ABC and NBC left it out from her evening news that night.

“Trump will have a tough fight for reelection no matter who is nominated by the Democrats. And trust me, his campaign knows it“Karl explained bitterly.

Of course, the 2020 campaign would not be child’s play. But it’s worth noting that Gallup found out when President Trump was elected its unfavorable rating was 61 percent with a 35 percent favor. Far from its current approval numbers.

In its recent results, Gallup stated: “Half of the registered voters say Trump deserves reelection.” five points and three more polls as his best in this group, ”they add.

Even CNN was able to admit that last week was one of President Trump’s best Chris Cillizza citing eight reasons, And in addition to the few Trump victories that ABC noted, CNN pointed out that “there was an increasing mood within the Democratic Party and among decision-makers that Sanders was the most likely candidate against Trump.” Sanders is said to be the weaker candidate in the Democratic field.

Unlike ABC, both CBS and NBC admitted that Trump’s New Hampshire games were justified since he narrowly lost the state in 2016 with less than 3,000 votes or less than half a percentage point.

The log is below, click “Expand” to read:

ABC’s world news tonight

February 10, 2020

18:41:17 Eastern

DAVID MUIR: President Trump is not leaving New Hampshire to the Democrats. He’s holding his first rally this evening after he was impeached in Manchester New Hampshire. Supporters have stood in the cold and rain for hours to get in. So let’s go to our chief correspondent in the White House, Jonathan Karl. He’s there tonight too. And Jon, the president, won two victories, his impeachment acquittal, and of course these new employment and business figures.

JON KARL: David, Trump supporters are more energetic than ever. People started waiting yesterday until they got in here and spent the whole night outside in this cold, rain and snow. Maybe we’ll see the Trump Presidency’s high-water mark. They mentioned that the impeachment proceedings had ended, Russia’s investigation had ended, the economy was strong and the Democrats appeared to be in disarray.

But if this is the high water mark for the Trump presidency, it’s only that high. In the Gallup poll, his approval rating of 49 percent is the highest ever. But that’s still less than half the country. Trump will have a tough fight for reelection no matter who is nominated by the Democrats. And trust me, his campaign knows it. David.

MUIR: Jon Karl, live tonight with the excited crowd behind you, Jon. Jon, thank you.