ABC highlights woman who uses gun to deter robbers

On Saturday night, ABC’s World News Tonight drew attention to the video, in which a woman with a gun helped her husband prevent a robbery at their Houston ice cream parlor.

Surveillance videos were shown on the screen, in which the husband tried to ward off the serial robber, and then the woman was seen entering and firing warning shots that deterred the intruder. Anker Tom Llamas read a short reminder of the incident:

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.mrctv.org/embed/547199" width="720" height="405" class="video-filter video-mrctv vf-547199 embed-responsive-item" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

And the man and woman team up to stop a serial robber in Houston. The video shows the suspect falling over the counter trying to get cash from the till. Take a look at this – the owner struggles as his wife grabs a gun and fires several shots. The suspect takes off. Police say he’s being searched for several robberies.

In recent years, ABC has been much more likely than CBS or NBC to pay less attention to reports of weapons used to prevent crime. In February 2018, ABC delivered a surveillance video of two women fighting an armed robbery in Oklahoma with guns a few weeks after the Parkland School shootings that sparked a gun law debate, and reported extensively three times.

In January 2019, ABC morning presenters cheered a video in which a Colorado woman chased robbers from her neighbor’s house with a pistol.

Also in January of last year, ABC continued to dedicate several reports to a Massachusetts road traffic incident in which a covert carry owner helped end the conflict.