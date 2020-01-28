ABC 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Will Nelle try to kill Sasha? - Want Michael and their baby back

Advertisement

ABC General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that there is a very good chance that Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) has killed in her mind. After all, that’s the only way she can do things her way, right? Now that they, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) all live nearby, there is a strong possibility that Nelle will do something to remove Michael’s girlfriend from the photo. This is what you need to know.

At the time Nelle was imprisoned in Pentonville, Michael continued with the new love of his life, Sasha. That wasn’t really hard for the handsome Corinthos son, because he clearly hated Nelle, even when she was carrying his baby. No matter how devastating it was for Michael to lose his baby with Nelle (at least that’s what he thinks), it was easy for him to leave that chapter in his life. That was until now.

ABC General Hospital spoilers: will Nelle try to kill Sasha?

The spoilers of the ‘General Hospital’ now tease that Nelle will live in the boathouse near the Quartermaine house. And yes, she definitely wants Michael and their baby back. But getting one is just as difficult as the other. If we know what kind of jealous and manipulative person Nelle is, we would not be surprised if she supposedly tried to eliminate Sasha. It is not that Port Charles has been a safe place for her, but with a dangerous person like Nelle on her back, who knows what she will try to do to get her out of the picture. Needless to say, fans of the “General Hospital” must tune into all promotions!

