ABC General Hospital spoilers reveal that you will see a familiar face around Port Charles. Actor Philip K. Boyd takes part in the soap as Tony. He will be in the next episode after the Impeachment trial hearings and the series returns to its normal time slot.

Boyd you’ve probably seen before. He previously played the roles of Arthur Perkins on “Day of Our Lives” and David on “The Young and the Restless”. He is no stranger to soap-acting and also has an impressive resume in film roles. Viewers probably enjoyed him the most because of his Lifetime roles.

ABC General Hospital Spoilers: Soap Alum Philip K. Boyd joins Cast Of General Hospital

Boyd is cast as Tony. Who Tony is or his background is not certain, but it looks like he was hired by Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). With so much going on in Port Charles, Sonny may be hiring some extra muscle mass.

Boyd quickly showed his excitement on social media. He went to Instagram and placed a photo himself in a tuxedo. The description was just one line, “Hello Port Charles 🖤”. I think it is safe to say that he is just as happy to be back in the soap world and that everyone should see him!

As soon as the ‘General Hospital’ returns to its normal schedule and we can all look at peace, we will see more of Boyd. Hopefully it’s not just about a few episodes and he can participate more in the show. He is a good actor everywhere and the ‘General Hospital’ could use a man like him.

"General Hospital" is broadcast on ABC during the week.

