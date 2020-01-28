ABC 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Nelle wants her baby and her husband back - but does she get it?

Advertisement

ABC ‘General Hospital’ (GH) spoilers tease that everything Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) wants in her life is a loving family and of course some stability. Is that so much to ask? Well maybe, considering how her ex-boyfriend and her child’s father don’t want to have anything to do with her. What’s more, no one knows that she is actually the biological mother of the most wanted until now in Port Charles. here’s what you need to know.

Of course Nelle Benson may be a free woman again, but that doesn’t mean she has learned from her past mistakes. She really wants nothing more than to go back to her “fantasy” life to have a loving partner by her side as they raise their child together. For Nelle it sounds like a dream scenario, but for others it sounds like a nightmare.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9TbtlEqj3g (/ embed)

Advertisement

ABC General Hospital spoilers: Nelle wants her baby and her husband back – but will she get it?

General Hospital spoilers tease that Nelle will do everything needed to win back Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), despite the fact that he has continued with Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattson). Moreover, it takes all the effort in the world to get the little Baby Wiley back and see how both Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) and Julian Jerome (William DeVry) protect that baby well. But knowing how Nelle Benson works, this won’t stop her. It will even encourage her to try harder to get what she wants. Needless to say, fans of the “General Hospital” must tune in to find out how it will all go down!

Remember that the “General Hospital” is broadcast on the ABC network on weekdays from Monday to Friday. View times your local lists. In the meantime, leave a comment with your thoughts. And as always, come back here for all the latest news, updates and spoilers about “The Bold and the Beautiful”, “The Young and the Restless”, “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives” here. For other soap and entertainment news, visit Daily Soap Dish. Come back to Celeb Baby Laundry for more royal and famous baby news.

Advertisement