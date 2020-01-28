Advertisement

ABC ‘General Hospital’ (GH) spoilers think this is a situation that many people certainly do not want to be part of, and that is if you live under the same roof as your boyfriend, but also his very manipulative and dangerous ex-girlfriend. But that seems to be the case for Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattson) because she has decided to move in with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). However, it is getting close for the couple, because Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) is also there. This is what you need to know.

Although it has been one dramatic incident after the other (such as the recent shootings aimed at the Corinthos family), Sasha has decided to move in with Michael. Sofia Mattson, who plays Sasha on the hit ABC soap, tells Soap Opera Digest so much in an interview that she wants to remind Michael that this is a decision she made for herself. But because Michael is such a nice person, he puts Sasha’s needs above his own.

ABC General Hospital spoilers: it is Three’s Company for Sasha, Michael and Nelle

Spoilers from the “General Hospital” also tease that Nelle Benson has its own plan. Now that she lives in the boathouse near the Quartermaine house, she is going to make it her mission to get her family back. And by that we mean both Michael and their son, Baby Wiley. Of course Michael doesn’t know that, but that doesn’t stop her from doing what she can to make it happen. In other words, Sasha may want to see her again! That said, fans of the “General Hospital” will have to tune into what is going to happen!

