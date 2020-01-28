ABC General Hospital Spoilers: Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks) shares huge milestone with GH fans!

Advertisement

ABC General Hospital (GH) spoilers indicate that Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) had a difficult year. And from the appearance of those final moments before the soap disappeared from the air waves, things will not come to rest quickly. But in real life, the actress is doing much better nowadays. In fact, she has recently shared a huge milestone with fans. This is what you need to know.

ABC General Hospital spoilers: transition ritual

The days of Eden will certainly be busy. She has had quite a bit of screen time in the past year, while Josslyn struggled with the loss of Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt), as well as a new brother or sister and other drama. Add that together with the required training, and we know for sure that she doesn’t watch much free time. However, they have succeeded in fitting a very important thing into the task list of a teenager. McCoy went to her Twitter account to tell that she recently passed her driving license. The actress showed a picture of provisional permit, along with some excitement for the big day. But that’s not all she’s been doing.

succeeded🥳🏎 pic.twitter.com/heZYAPmlbJ

– Eden McCoy (@RealEdenMccoy) January 27, 2020

ABC General Hospital spoilers: at the latest

She has also posted about the various GH fange events that are taking place. Spoilers from the ‘General Hospital’ indicate that the show has recently come into contact with fans in Graceland, and a large convention is coming to LA soon. Eden was also part of the online holiday events, and participated in a Christmas life where the stars sang Christmas songs. If her performance on the recent Nurses’ Ball is any clue, she has nailed the numbers. But she also still finds time to have fun.

ABC General Hospital spoilers: children are children

We have MOVES @ LiptonWilliam #GH 😂💃🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/eyympvdcN3

– Eden McCoy (@RealEdenMccoy) January 24, 2020

Soap stars have a lot of drama on the screen and we are sure that the hectic pace of the company (as well as the sometimes bad side of fame) can also bring a lot of drama out of the picture. But Eden and her younger co-stars still find time to have a little fun in the midst of all the work. She also shared a video of the beginnings of her and William Lipton (Cameron Spencer). In the clip, the couple danced and had a great time. Something that we know for sure is crucial to get through a long working day and school. What can we expect from Joss?

ABC General Hospital spoilers: problems ahead

We see nothing but more problems in the future of Josslyn. Spoilers from the ‘General Hospital’ reveal that she was present in the harbor when a shooting took place, and her mother, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), was also caught in an attack on the Corinthos Coffee warehouse. Because all the signs point to someone who focuses on Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard), we expect a serious fallout in that family. Can Joss eventually be sent to live with her father, Jasper Jacks (Ingo Rademacher)? We will have to wait.

