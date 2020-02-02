Advertisement

ABC “General Hospital” (GH) spoilers will soon find that together with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) we will finally find out the name of the man who is trying to attack Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) and his family. It looks like the name of the man who leads the attacks on Sonny is called Cyrus Renault, played by Jeff Kober and apparently has a lot of credits alongside GH. He was in NCIS: Los Angeles, Sons of Anarchy, The Walking Dead and the now long-gone Prime Time soap Falcon Crest.

ABC “General Hospital” spoiler: where does this guy come from?

Cyrus was recently transferred to Pentonville. What does that mean exactly? Where is he from? This is apparently one of the things we’ll find out with Jason. Why does he have a grudge against Sonny? That’s a good question. We do not know it. Did Sonny hurt someone he was deliberately looking after, or was it just collateral damage? Or maybe it has nothing to do with anything shameful, maybe he just wants to compete with him for the coffee business. Yeah sure, don’t make me laugh.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSABnAUXiPA (/ embed)

Advertisement

ABC General Hospital Spoiler: How is Brando Connected?

As we all know, Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) was recently found to be a member of the shootout at the Corinthos Coffee Warehouse. Without him, it is possible that the Corinthos clan will fail. Thanks to his quick thinking, he saved Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) at the cost of his own health. He was shot. But how is he connected to the gunfight and why should he make his mother believe that he is dead all the time if he only works for Cyrus? Unless he thought Cyrus could attack them too.

ABC “General Hospital” spoiler: Sonny works alone.

Cyrus will invite Sonny to meet with him. Sonny will accept the invitation only to find that Cyrus wants to make an alliance. Why this is so is not yet known. Maybe Cyrus has the feeling that there is an enemy bigger than him, that they could fight together? Whatever the reason, Sonny decides to reject this idea. He works alone, he has his co-workers with whom he feels comfortable, and Cyrus is obviously not one of them. You can’t really blame Sonny for that. I mean, if someone tried to target multiple shootings at my family, I wouldn’t be willing to make an alliance with them. Although that raises the question … why does Cyrus want to unite after such a terrible confrontation? Stay tuned!!! For more news on soap operas and entertainment, see Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and celebrity baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.