ABC General Hospital Spoiler: What Will Happen To ELQ?

General Hospital spoilers reveal that there has been a battle for some time. Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) returned with bad news. Apparently there is someone who injects for the stocks for which she is a representative. We recently learned that there is a player in Port Charles who apparently wants a piece of the cake. Here’s what you need to know:

General Hospital Spoiler: Who is It?

We learned that Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is looking for some Quatermaine money. It is not clear why, since he already owned the Cassadine estate and had no idea that this was at risk. We can only assume that he is only greedy. Now that Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) is back, this situation is of course much worse for him.

General Hospital spoilers recently announced that Martin Gray (Michael E. Knight) does not want Valentin to undergo this DNA test. He believes that there is a chance that he really is not a Cassadine. Valentin doesn’t seem worried, but does he really sweat it from the inside? It is possible. Especially after seeing what the latest developments are.

General Hospital Spoiler: Power Game

Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt) stocks would never be a big deal. He was hardly involved in the company. Yes, they are worth a bit of money, but they are of little importance when you look at what is required in terms of shares to have power in a company. Still, it’s a start and the money will be useful to Valentin at the moment. However, it seems that something is still under construction.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Martin had some business proposals for Valentin after Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) agreed to sell her shares to someone else. Michael Corinthos (Chad Duel) didn’t give her the number she wanted. This call came accidentally after Brooke Lynn Quartermaines (Amanda Setton) poor producer Martin said she was ready to do anything to get out of her contract. What’s next?

General Hospital Spoiler: Next Step

It looks like the producer was never really interested in Brooke Lynn as a singer. It was just a simple brand to contract for other purposes. It seems that the actual endgame is getting a massive payout. We assume that this affects their shares in the company. Perhaps also a cash payment with which one could buy more. We’re not sure how many stocks Brooke Lynn actually controls, but if you combine that with Oskars and possibly buy more … this could add up, especially if the stocks Tracy is currently controlling are also part of it.

It is possible that Michael and Brooke Lynn are not the only ones targeted in this way. Get a few more shareholders at the right moment and things could change quickly. We’ll have to wait and see how things go, but we expect this company to be on the brink of disaster. Especially with Michael in the headlines because of the attacks on Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard).