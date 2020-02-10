ABC 'General Hospital' spoiler: Wes Ramsey (Peter August) Sporty new look - love it or hate it?

Advertisement

The ABC spoilers of the “General Hospital” (GH) find that star Wes Ramsey (Peter August) looks completely different these days. The actor’s girlfriend, Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos), recently shared a photo of both on her Instagram account and prompted many General Hospital fans to comment on Peter August’s new look. But will this new look stay here? Fans want to know that!

Laura didn’t write much in her caption except that she loves being his girlfriend. But we already knew that, didn’t we? Of course, it didn’t take long for their social media fans to respond. And yes, they certainly had a lot to say about their beloved Wes and his new look. Unfortunately, many positive things were said in the comment section.

ABC General Hospital Spoiler: Peter August’s New Look – Love or Hate?

Some fans wrote: “This hair has to go. He looks good for this mop top “, along with” Did he always have curly hair ???? I don’t think I look that way. “

However, some fans also said, “No matter what you look great. Such a nice couple. But with that said, when will you both finally make things official? It’s been far too long and your fans would love to see you get married. No pressure or anything! LOL. “

Unfortunately, Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey have made no comments to the General Hospital fans about their future or whether they plan to close the knot soon. Until then, all we have to do is enjoy all of the social media photos they share with us. Let them come guys! Do not forget that the “General Hospital” is broadcast on weekdays in the ABC network. Check your local deals for times.

In the meantime, drop us a line with your thoughts in our comments below. And as always, come back to Daily Soap Dish for the latest news, updates, and spoilers for The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, Days of Our Lives, and General Hospital. For more royal and prominent baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.