ABC 'General Hospital' spoiler: The story of Nikolas and Liz may not be over yet

The General Hospital (GH) ABC spoilers are annoyed that Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) may be married to Ava Jerome (Maura West) for obvious reasons, but he may still be thinking of Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst). In fact, actor Marcus Coloma recently opened up the collaboration with actress Rebecca Herbst and the complicated, but possibly future relationship of the ex-couple. Here is what he has to say.

Marcus says working with Rebecca was just a dream. In a conversation with Soap Opera Digest in a new interview, the pretty star brings the following to the publication: “She is just a simple, sweet, charming, warm person, and I really enjoyed working with her. It felt like a different world to me, that relationship, then the relationship that Nikolas has with Jax and Laura, and it’s such a tribute to the writers and the amazing relationships they created for each character in the series to have. “

ABC spoiler of the “General Hospital”: Nikolas and Liz ‘story could not be over yet

Marcus also says that he certainly did his homework before his first day on the set and that he did extensive research to make sure he gave Nikolas Cassadine fans everything they expected him to do, and more. He also knows that there is so much more to tell about the story of Nikolas and Liz. In other words, they may not be completely over yet.

The actor went on to explain: “There is an amazing story between the two. You have suffered from so many things, including a story that I find very rough between Nikolas, Lucky and Elizabeth. I tried that a little bit where you have feelings for someone you shouldn’t have feelings for, and for this whole struggle. Time has passed with Nikolas and Elizabeth and she is still one of his best friends in the world. And when I made my first scenes with Becky, I really appreciated and enjoyed the warmth and kindness and lightness that she has. “

