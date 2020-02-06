ABC 'General Hospital' spoiler: parry star Shen opens over his rescue dog

Advertisement

The General Hospital (GH) ABC spoilers find that his character Brad Cooper undoubtedly deals with his fair share of drama on the small screen, while the real life of General Hospital star Parry Shen is not. And that’s a good thing, isn’t it? Indeed, Parry’s family life is so modest that he often loves hanging out at home with his wife and two daughters, and of course their family’s rescue dog. Here is what he has to say.

In a new interview with Soaps in Depth, Parry says that he and his wife still feel so happy that Santa Claus “brought” a puppy named Roxi to them on Christmas Day 2017. He remembered this magical moment by telling the publication: “We put Roxi in a sealed box for 30 seconds and let the girls open it. And they were extremely surprised because we pretty much told them we would never get a dog! “Just as Kori expected, Roxi was a great addition to the family.” It was just the four of us, so she definitely added a new dynamic. “

ABC spoiler of the “General Hospital”: Star Parry Shen informs about his rescue dog

Since then, Parry has said that Roxi fits the family perfectly. He continued: “When we get home, she’s always happy to see us and jump on us. And first of all, they snuggle up in bed with her in the morning. It’s like that every day. We have enough space around the house and in the back yard so that she can get lots of exercises. She’s also very well trained. She’s cool, easy going. I don’t think that’s due to our training. She’s a rescue and we were lucky with a chilled dog. She is the best!”

Do not forget that the "General Hospital" is broadcast on the ABC network from Monday to Friday.