ABC General Hospital Spoiler: Is Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) Dev's Real Father?

ABC ‘General Hospital’ (GH) spoilers are annoyed that when Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) is brought to the hospital to take out the bullet that he acquired while shooting at the Corinthos Coffee Warehouse, it will be in his wallet from Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has a photo of Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Borroughs) and Dev Cerci (Ashton Arbab) in his wallet. When asked about it, he says he printed it from his mother’s social media page. However, it is claimed that he knew nothing of the deal between Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) and Gladys for Dev to pretend to be her grandson. And when Gladys is grilled over it, she says she lied that Brando is dead because she is ashamed that she was estranged … but is that the real story? After all, they lied beforehand.

ABC “General Hospital” spoiler: it’s all a red herring – The No Camp

Well, considering that Dev talked about growing up in Turkey and that his “real” parents are said to be Turkish citizens, he doesn’t miss too much, which doesn’t really lend much to the theory that Brando is a real father , It is quite possible that Brando just printed the picture from his mother’s social media to have a picture of his mother in his wallet. Although if Gladys has social media, why not choose some of her other pictures where she is alone and not with this child who has no connection with him at all? Certainly Gladys has more than one picture in stock, unless she’s not that tech-savvy. In this case, this could be the only image that she has saved on her social media and that is not very out of date.

ABC “General Hospital” spoiler: People lied before fatherhood – The Yes Camp

Indeed, Dev’s mother might have been with an American who for some reason was visiting Turkey, in this case Brando Corbin, and just lied about fatherhood to save the face. It would have been easy if she had been married at the time. She could have simply said that the baby belongs to her husband and simply left the question of fatherhood open. People assumed that the Turkish guy she was married to was the father of her baby. Although this raises the question of whether Dev’s Turkish father found out anything about his true fatherhood, is that why Dev doesn’t have a mother? There is a question.

ABC “General Hospital” spoiler: The third theory

Sonny’s new enemy, Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober), is said to be called up soon, and if he does, he will ask Sonny to band together. Sonny will refuse his offer, but the question is why Cyrus wants to team up. Is there something particularly malicious and bloodthirsty towards Port Charles that we should know about? My theory is, whatever Cyrus wants Sonny to team up with him to see who Dev’s father is. There will be a mafia war and getting the child back could definitely be a reason to encourage a child. But we just have to see if this theory turns out to be true or not. Stay tuned!!! For more news on soap operas and entertainment, see Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and celebrity baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.