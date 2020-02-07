ABC General Hospital spoiler: Ingo Rademacher is now an Instagram influencer?

Advertisement

The ABC spoilers of the “General Hospital” (GH) ask whether Ingo Rademacher plays a new role. This is what General Hospital fans can’t help but wonder as if the actor could now be an influencer. Ingo, best known for his role as Jasper Jacks in the hit ABC soap, appears to be promoting a new line of mattresses on Instagram. Here’s what you need to know:

Ingo shared a shirtless photo of herself with nothing but jeans and wrote, “Did you know that regular mattresses contain flame retardants and fumes that you inhale while you sleep? … ..Yes, 🤔😱 🤔😱 We have our latex bio Mattress left in Hawaii, so I did my research online and came across @sleeponlatex. I turned to them and they were kind enough to send me a mattress to try out! It’s like sleeping on a cloud without causing toxic fumes. Usually these mattresses are insanely expensive, but the price of latex sleep is cheap. That’s why I’m telling you about it, since you all know that I love health. This mattress company is really a great American success story. Look forward to your comments! “

He added: “Ehiku and I will buy a couple of them to replace a mattress at home and set up our new Mammoth Lakes apartment for our skiing and mountain trips.”

And while Ingo certainly had a lot to say about the mattresses, many of his social media followers indicated that his post didn’t exactly state whether it was an ad or not, although it clearly looked like one. His fans’ comments also included: “It’s amazing how many people don’t know. The same goes for things with an antimicrobial or antibacterial finish. Thank you for using your platform to get people’s attention! Big Fan BTW … love your work. We also have a condominium on the market in Mammoth Lakes. “

Another fan wrote: “OMG U couldn’t be more perfect. I always take your word for it !! Absolutely adore you on GH. I watched you from the start and was so excited when you came back! “

Another fan wrote: "OMG U couldn't be more perfect. I always take your word for it !! Absolutely adore you on GH. I watched you from the start and was so excited when you came back! "