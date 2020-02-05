Advertisement

ABC “General Hospital” (GH) spoilers are annoyed that all fans are asking the same question: Will the marriage of Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) and Ava Jerome (Maura West) last until summer, let alone for the next few weeks ? That is what everyone wants to know. After all, there is a lot at stake here, especially a huge fortune that Ava wants to get her hands on. Read on for the latest spoilers.

Soap Opera Digest co-boss Chris Van Etten admitted in a new interview that Ava and Nikolas love fans to see together so much, at this point it’s all about the couple’s survival. In fact, these two will compete against each other more than anything.

ABC General Hospital Spoiler: How Long Will Nikolas and Ava’s Marriage Last?

Etten said in a new interview, “Neither Ava nor Nikolas want to be married. But they have to stay married if they want to stay rich. They are both looking for ways to get a divorce and take control of Cassadine’s fortune. “

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what is done next and more importantly, who will end up at the top. As General Hospital fans probably already know, Ava is a Port Charles woman you don’t want to mess with. Sure, she’s had a lot of problems in the past, but at the same time, she’s a fighter. She is also a warrior. Needless to say, General Hospital fans need to tune in to find out what’s going to happen next.

Do not forget that the "General Hospital" is broadcast on the ABC network from Monday to Friday.