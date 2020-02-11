ABC 'General Hospital' spoiler: Corintho's clan worried - Joss falls in love with Dev

Advertisement

ABC ‘General Hospital’ (GH) spoilers are annoyed that the Corinthos clan has every reason to worry as it looks like Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) with her potential new love interest, Dev Cerci (Ashton) , getting closer and more personal Arbab). And if there is anything we have learned from the daytime television world, it is inappropriate to trust a man who has a suitcase full of secrets. And yes, Dev happens to be one of them. Here’s what you need to know:

Of course, the last year has not been easy for Josslyn. The young teenager is plagued by grief after her boyfriend Oscar Nero died of cancer. This is one of the reasons why her father Jasper Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) decided to return to Port Charles. Together with their mother Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), the two tried to give their daughter as much love and support as possible in this very difficult and arduous time.

ABC General Hospital Spoiler: The Corinthos Clan is concerned – Joss falls in love with Dev

However, there is another person who has also spent a lot of time with Joss, and that is Dev. The young Turkish runaway has also shown great interest in the young, beautiful blonde, who for many people, including Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), was unsettling.

And although bringing up a teenager is no easy task, keeping Joss up to date has been quite difficult in the past few weeks. But if she starts a new romance with Dev, she’ll make a lot of people do everything to keep the two separate. If you know what type of person Joss is, there is a good chance that she will rebel. Not that Sonny and Carly have more problems on their hands, but they’re sure they’ll get one more! Tell us, do you think Joss and Dev should get together? Or does someone have to take matters into their own hands and get rid of the wayward teenager once and for all? Let us know!

"General Hospital" is broadcast on weekdays on the ABC network.