ABC spoilers of the “General Hospital” (GH) reveal that there has been great tension for Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) recently. Some of us feel for their plight. It cannot be easy to face your son who is a monster. However, she is also a trained agent and knows people who are affected by his actions. The idea that she is ready to overlook his possible crimes is hard to bear. But have the authors just shown us how this thing will end? Here’s what you need to know:

ABC General Hospital spoiler: spoiler with misdirection?

We puzzled for a moment about the preview teaser in which Peter August (Wes Ramsey) threatens Anna. It turned out that they took a book from Telemundo’s promo people and totally misled the audience. It didn’t make sense that Anna was tied up and Peter said something like that, so we assumed it was a dream at first. It was not like that.

ABC General Hospital spoiler: Can Finn get through to Anna or is this couple done?

Instead, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Anna was very tied up – as part of a game with Violet Finn (Jophielle Love). It was an enchanting scene that we believe gave a lot of insight into how things could go. During the game Peter was always the bad guy and the hero kept beating him. You’ve had the typical superhero talk, just shouting that he’s now ready for this fall anytime, and Anna may have to make a painful decision. But what will be the last straw?

ABC “General Hospital” spoiler: adult discussion

It seems that Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) doesn’t really know what he’s getting into. At least he hasn’t had it considered. However, a conversation with Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) about her amazing handling of the threat to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) and everyone around him gave him a reality check. Sam pointed out on Tuesday that they are not all that different. Yes, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Anna are on opposite sides of the law. This does not change the fact that they attract both enemies and sometimes meet these enemies near their home. Between all of this and his knowledge that Anna is holding back evidence, this could only be a turning point for her.

ABC “General Hospital” spoiler: confrontation

It’s just a matter of time before it gets ugly. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Finn now cares more about his daughter than anything else. He will confront her today with leaving Violet alone with him. Between the talk of the enemies approaching and his obvious guilt when talking to Sam and what Peter might have done, and the sight of Anna ignoring it so completely that she leaves a child alone with him , this becomes ugly. He could even put an ultimatum on the situation, since it cannot stay that way. Will the possibility of losing Finn wake Anna up? Will he make her aware of Sam’s situation and how Anna allows it? We have to wait and see. For more news on soap operas and entertainment, see Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and celebrity baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.