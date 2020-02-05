ABC 'General Hospital' spoiler: Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan Ashford) breaks the silence and talks about her GH status!

Advertisement

The General Hospital (GH) ABC spoilers, Briana Nicole Henry, love their job so much that they often don’t pay attention to all the celebrities and fanfares that happen around them. In fact, the actress best known for her role as Jordan Ashford on the hit show says that sometimes she doesn’t know what status she has as a well-known and recognizable soap star. Here’s what she has to say.

In a new interview with Soaps in Depth, the actress admits that she is sometimes surprised when someone sees her off-screen. In fact, she was quite disappointed at an airport recently when a general hospital fan pointed it out to her.

ABC “General Hospital” news: Briana Nicole Henry is researching her soap status

“Something happened with security, and this woman in line says,” I love the show, “said Henry.” And I thought she was talking about the drama that happened with security. So I said, “Oh, I know I love entertainment! “Her husband said:” No, no, no, she loves the “General Hospital”. She loves your character. ” Oh! It was so cute. She looked so excited. And I’m still in the place that says, “Am I so exciting to meet?” I’m glad that someone cares. “

With this in mind, we have no doubt that Briana is a popular actress with many fans from across the country. The General Hospital spoilers are also annoyed that their character is also preparing for a great story. Of course, fans need to tune in to find out what’s going to happen next!

Do not forget that the “General Hospital” is broadcast on the ABC network from Monday to Friday. Take a look at your local deals for times. In the meantime, leave us a comment with your thoughts. And as always, come back here right now to get the latest news, updates and spoilers on the topics brave and beautiful, young and restless, general hospital and days of our lives. For more royal and celebrity baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.