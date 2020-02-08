ABC Fall Release Dates: Gray's, DWTS, The Conners, Good Physician, The Rookie, Millions of Little Things, and More

Advertisement

ABC is the ultimate broadcast community that releases its fall sports schedule for the 2019-20 TV season (after CBS, NBC, The CW, and Fox). A revised Dancing With the Stars program will be released on Monday, September 16. The DWTS returns with season 28 after having been MIA for practically a year (ABC did without a spring cycle for the first time).

Last season’s new comedy, The Conners, will be shown again in an expanded second season on Tuesday, September 24th. Roseanne’s spin-off begins with a revised Tuesday lineup that includes the collection premieres of Black-Ish Spinoff Mixed-Ish and Allison The Tolman-led thriller drama Emergence.

In the meantime, on Wednesday, September 25th, the 11th and final season of Fashionable Household Bows (the identical evening because of the debut of Cobie Smulders’ Stumptown) and the premiere of Gray’s Anatomy (season 16) on Thursday September 26th, begin.

Scroll down to get a complete overview of ABC’s fall lineup, in addition to what’s on the tap in the off-season – and a reminder of what’s already been canceled.

Monday, September 16

8pm dancing with the stars

Monday, September 23

10 p.m. The good doctor

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

8 p.m. The Conners

8:30 bless this mess

9 p.m. MIXED-ISH (Watch trailer)

9:30 p.m. black

10 pm EMERGENCE (Watch trailer)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

8 p.m. The Gold Mountains

8:30 trained

9 pm Fashionable household

9:30 p.m. Single mother and father

10 p.m. STUMPTOWN (watch trailer)

Thursday, September. 26

Eight o’clock in the afternoon Graus anatomy

9 p.m. A million little things

10:00 pm How to get away with murder

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

American housewife at eight o’clock in the afternoon

8.30 p.m. Last out of the boat

9 p.m. 20/20

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

7:00 p.m. America’s funniest films

9 p.m. shark pool

10 p.m. The Rookie

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

8 p.m. CHILDREN SAY THE DAMNEST THINGS

American Idol, The Bachelor, THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY FOR LIFE, Marvel’s Broker by S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season 7), station 19, UNITED WE FALL

The repair, for the people, the children are fine, speechless, share together, take two and Whiskey Cavalier