ABC Eyeing Weekly Grey's / Station 19 Crossovers - Why Is This A Terrible, Not A Good, Very Bad Idea?

Even if the information collapsed, it wasn’t just Gray’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff appearing on station 19, but every episode of every collection would be a “crossover” occasion, I was worried. How deeply troubled.

It’s not that I don’t think Vernoff will be able to grapple with Gray and his secession at the same time, and I even have doubts about their potential to collectively weave the exhibits cleverly. I was happy with the way she breathed new life into Gray when she took the reins in season 14, and I have the greatest religion in her abilities. My skepticism stems from the truth that the transmission of the TGIT dramas has all the characteristics of a business resolution and not an inventive one. “Station 19 numbers increase every time we do a two-part with Gray.” “Why don’t we make every episode a crossover?”

“Since not all Gray supporters like or want to see Station 19,” I just want someone to answer loudly enough to be heard. “Also, Gray’s followers, who usually feel that their favorite characters don’t have enough time to watch the screen, are actually upset when the time on the screen is wasted on the characters of a gift they don’t have. and didn’t watch. You are annoyed with it as hell. “

I understand that ABC, after relocating Gray’s creator Shonda Rhimes to Netflix, may have to make its Gray spin-off a hit. However, this is not the procedure. I’m worried that all of the ongoing transitions will make Gray feel really less like Gray (and presumably Station 19 will feel less like himself) and alienate viewers of the community’s top-rated drama. If station 19 is to be retrofitted, you should definitely retrofit. Just don’t do it at Gray’s expense.

What do you suppose, Gray followers? Should ABC rethink its plan to connect Gray and Station 19 earlier than it is too late? Beat the feedback along with your ideas.