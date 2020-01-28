ABC deplores dismissal strategy as sloppy

Advertisement

While witnesses to the dismissal trial appear questionable, ABC on Tuesday deplored the Democratic strategy, attacking Nancy Pelosi and the House for botching efforts to remove Donald Trump. In a live interview, Senator Richard Blumenthal said about the decision not to have witnesses: “They can have the votes right now.”

An alert, George Stephanopoulos noticed and noticed that the Democrat “may have buried the lede”, adding: “He said that about six sentences could have the right to vote at the moment.” Reporter Terry Moran, not conservative, reprimanded: “They can have the votes to block the calling of witnesses. Again, this raises questions about the Democratic strategy to speed up the indictment before Christmas. ”

Moran criticized the Democratic effort to move impeachment so quickly, particularly in light of John Bolton’s new book:

This book was on its way to the White House. Slow and steady, maybe even going to court. It would be in the House of Representatives now and could gain public support. Right now, the trial is headed for a conclusion. This witness vote, which, as Richard Blumenthal says, does not look like this, as it will go as the House leaders and the Democrats want and will not set records in the Senate of what we know be the facts. It comes to meet us.

He warned against the judgment of history, in the absence of witnesses: “This will, I think, raise questions for historians and perhaps voters on how the House of Representatives, the President of the Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, handled this indictment. ”

Moran has still not been impressed with the way the Democrats have managed the impeachment efforts. In December, he berated Pelosi, saying, “I can’t understand what strategy Nancy Pelosi has … I don’t know what the leverage is here.”

Last week, he applauded the “senatorial eloquence” of Adam Schiff “meticulous”, “classic”.

A few minutes later, Jon Karl applauded Senator Lamar Alexander, making him look like the late Republican Howard Baker. Karl even forgot that Baker was dead, saying about Alexander: “If the other three voted for witnesses, Howard Baker would have to be the fourth vote. I am sorry. You need Lamar Alexander for the fourth vote. ”

A transcript is below:

ABC Live Impeachment Cover

01/28/2020

2:33 p.m. ET

SENATOR RICHARD BLUMENTHAL: We need witnesses and documents. They can have the votes right now. But I hope that my colleagues will look in the mirror and see how they will be perceived by history and by the public.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Terry Moran, a few strong words from Richard Blumenthal. But he may have buried the lede. He said that about six sentences could take place right now.

TERRY MORAN: They can have the vote to block the calling of witnesses. Again, this raises questions about the Democratic strategy to speed up the indictment before Christmas. This book was on its way to the White House. Slow and steady, maybe even going to court. It would be in the House of Representatives now and could gain public support. Right now, the trial is headed for a conclusion. This vote on witnesses, who, as Richard Blumenthal says, does not seem to want House managers and Democrats to want and will not take minutes in the Senate of what we know to be the facts. It comes to meet us. I think that will raise questions with historians and perhaps voters on how the House of Representatives, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, handled this indictment.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Jon Karl, let’s talk about this fourth Republican senator, Lamar Alexander. He is described as somewhat under pressure. Of course, he retires from the Senate. He is also a close colleague of Mitch McConnell, one of the Senate’s closest allies. However, he is constantly reminded that he holds the seat of Howard Baker, a Tennessee republican who ultimately took Richard Nixon during the Watergate proceedings. Describe a little the position in which it is and what we need to know about it.

JON KARL: Well, first of all, he’s a guy with an incredible biography. He was president of the University of Tennessee. He was the governor of Tennessee, of course a senator. Run for president. He was a protégé of Howard Baker. He’s not just sitting in his seat. He also has the office that was once owned and used by Howard Baker. He worked for Howard Baker. He revered Howard Baker. And Howard Baker finally showed his independence in the process of removing Nixon. It is his model. This alone suggests that he sees himself in this process as someone who is going to be truly independent and who looks at him outside the political context. As you mentioned, he does not stand for election. It doesn’t matter in terms of politics for him. He did not say anything that really indicates that he is ready to vote for witnesses. He kept his cards very close to his chest. I really didn’t say anything about it. He is clearly one of those – perhaps even the decisive vote on this. If the other three voted for witnesses, Howard Baker would have to be the fourth vote. I am sorry. You need Lamar Alexander for the fourth vote.

