ABC, CBS uninterested in van attack against Trump supporters who register voters

Although the apparent attempt to neglect several Trump supporters who registered voters in Florida took place on Saturday afternoon and caused outrage from both the state senators and President Trump himself, the evening news from ABC, CBS and NBC ignored the malicious Attack completely. On Sunday morning, only NBC’s Sunday Today thought it was worth some airtime, but only 25 seconds.

In his fleeting short message, NBC presenter Willie Geist said: “A 27-year-old man is arrested and charged with assault after police say he drove a van into a Republican Party voter registration tent in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. Thank God nobody was hurt. “

Today in Jacksonville, Florida, six Trump Campaign volunteers were deliberately targeted when registering voters. pic.twitter.com/0wzaCYh5ut

– Duval County GOP (@DuvalGOP), February 8, 2020

Geist then reprimanded the President’s response on Twitter. “The police say it I can’t say for sure yet whether this was politically motivated, but President Trump tweeted about the incidentin writing: “The prosecution has been notified. Be careful, tough guys you play with! “

In contrast, ABC’s Good Morning America had two minutes and 40 seconds to learn about the frivolous Academy Awards and make a name for itself Online report about the attack. “A man was arrested after allegedly deliberately driving a van into a tent full of Trump supporters working in a mall parking lot to register new voters,” said Jon Haworth.

The report was also presented the Twitter thread from the Duval Country GOP documenting the attack. The group shared pictures of the aftermath and the suspect leaving. “Today in Jacksonville, Florida, six Trump Campaign volunteers were deliberately selected as a target group for voter registration,” the first tweet said.

The play also shared the outrage of two Republican senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. And unlike NBC, they were willing to call it what it was. “Thank God that no one was injured today in the politically motivated attack on volunteers (Duval Country GOP),” said Rubio.

“This appears to be a politically motivated attack on hard-working volunteers in Duval County. Fortunatly nobody was hurt. (Duval County GOP) is not silenced or intimidated. They will double their efforts to support strong Republicans in northeast Florida and across the state, ”Scott exclaimed.

The ABC report neglected the party affiliation of the two senators and the Mayor of Jacksonville, Lenny Curry (R), who said, “This is outrageous. Hatred is poisonous and dangerous. Fortunately, no one was injured, but they are sure to be shaken after being selected because they have registered voters. “

This was not the first time that the networks were not interested in violence against republican election campaigns. Ahead of the 2018 elections The networks refused to report about the deliberate bombing and vandalism of a GOP office in Wyoming.

