Advertisement

Abby Lee Miller admitted that she was “freaking out” before the surgery, which involved liposuction and a series of facial incisions.

Abby Lee MillerThe 53-year-old has a new face that can be attributed to a face lift. After their grueling battle against most cancers, the dance mothers’ star went under the knife and documented all of their expertise to discuss The Docs present. In the opening clips sent to Dr. Simoni’s work in Beverly Hills was filmed, a nervous Abby admitted that she was “afraid” to endure the election process. “I just don’t like needles,” she continued, because the group of plastic surgeons started marking her face and neck with a pen.

“The primary half is the liposuction of the throat, and you’ll see the fats gradually come down this little tube,” doctor Abby said. “Now we’re going to start with the face and make tiny incisions over the ears to get access to the facial fat and muscle tissue,” he continued. Abby saved her wit and joked that Dr. Simono wanted “gallons” of fats when he proceeded with the process. In the pictures before and after the shot, Abby’s face is noticeably firmer with an extra-outlined jaw and cheekbones.

The process follows Abby’s intense fight against non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April 2018, in which she had to undergo surgery, spine cocks, and 10 rounds of chemotherapy. In May 2019, she announced that she was “the most cancer-free” and drew attention to her specialist knowledge. “I would have been useless [if it hadn’t been caught],” Abby admitted later this month in an interview about Good Morning America. “I used to be paralyzed from the neck down – no movement … as a result of most cancers – this lymphoma – I swallowed my spine.”

Advertisement

<noscript><iframe title="12097_CLIP 1 PRODEDURE" src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/389915799?dnt=1&app_id=122963" width="500" height="281" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

The therapies briefly paralyzed Abby and limited her to a wheelchair after she recovered. “I was paralyzed from the back of my neck. I used to be just inside the fetal area, that’s all I could do, and [her doctor] did emergency surgery for eight hours, ”Abby added. She’s slowly focused on getting mobile again, and took her first steps in the entrance area of ​​The Docs’ studio viewers in September 2019. She used a walking aid and then balanced entirely on her personal needs. Abby has covered a good distance in recent months and has actively documented her progress on YouTube. In a December video, she introduced that she was “86 steps” walking around using a walker to maneuver around.