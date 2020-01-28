AARON & GUERA's GODDAMNED back in May [Mature Content]

Advertisement

Credit: r.m. Guéra (Image Comics)

Credit: r.m. Guéra / Giulia Brusco / Jared Fletcher (Image Comics)

The biblical drama of crima by Jason Aaron and r.m Guéra The Goddamned will be back in May in a new volume called “The Virgin Brides”, which follows on from the first arc in the series – “Before the Flood” of 2015-2016.

“That’s right, the long-awaited return of your favorite biblically horrific crime series, The Goddamned, is officially imminent. Look for the start of our second volume, “The Virgin Wives,” in May, “wrote Aaron in his newsletter.

Credit: r.m. Guéra (Image Comics)

“Thanks to the usual crew of artist rmGuéra, colorist Giulia Brusco and letterer / designer Jared Fletcher, it’s really great, and it will hit your soul in the balls. Or your balls in their soul. Or can -be all of the above. “

And now that The Goddamned is on the way back, to avoid the scheduling problems of the previous volume the previous volume incurred, Aaron and Guéra decided not to launch this second volume until the whole arc is finished.

