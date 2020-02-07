Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan wished the filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra good luck for his latest release “Shikara” and said it is a story that needs to be told. Aamir went to Twitter on Friday to share his feelings and share the link to the film’s trailer.

He wrote: “I wish you all the best, Vinod! ‘Shikara’ is a film about one of the most tragic events in our recent history. A story that needs to be told.” The film takes place against the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandits’ escape from the Kashmir Valley in late 1989 and early 1990, as a result of violence against them.

I wish you all the best Vinod!

Shikara is a film about one of the most tragic events in our recent history. A story that needs to be told. https://t.co/IjssVfrwus

– Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan)

February 7, 2020

