A YouTuber made his own invisible umbrella

YouTuber, who manages the YouTube channel The Motion Lab, has created its own invisible umbrella. The air umbrella, which YouTuber calls invisible umbrellas, protects against rain with the help of air currents.

Can you imagine that an umbrella made only from the trunk will protect you from the rain? It is not possible to implement this loop concept. In order to develop the concept of the air screen, various examinations are carried out at regular intervals.

In 2016, the Air Umbrella company raised $ 102,000. However, the commitment could not be met and the funds raised for the fund were returned to the donors. We can say that YouTuber, who unveiled a brand new video in this regard, is particularly profitable.

YouTuber, the owner of the YouTube channel The Motion Lab, designed an umbrella himself. YouTuber shared a small airshield utility that he had designed on his channel.

The mechanism that YouTuber uses to deflect raindrops from the streets using air stress. With the help of air stress, protection is formed on you. This air raid sends raindrops in different directions to avoid getting to the person.

An important disadvantage for builders when developing an air screen is the need for a heavy engine to generate a robust airflow to protect people from the stress of raindrops.

When developing an umbrella, in addition to the engine load, components that are comparable with the speed of the rain drops falling on the floor and the typical radius of the drops should also be taken into account. The owner of the transmitter, known as The Motion Lab, was able to develop a small air screen. Still, we have no idea if we can have an air screen massive enough to protect a person.

Video of the air screen developed by YouTuber

