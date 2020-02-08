Advertisement

A peace vigil was held in Streatham, south London, a week after a terrorist attack that injured three people.

Convicted terrorist Sudesh Amman, 20, was shot dead by police on Streatham High Road last Sunday, shortly after he stole a knife and stabbed two passersby. He was automatically released from prison a few days earlier for the spread of terrorist material.

On Saturday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Streatham MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy met for a demonstration of the unit outside the Odeon cinema – just a stone’s throw from where the incident occurred.

“I joined the locals and community leaders in Streatham today as the community continues to recover after last week’s shocking attack,” Khan tweeted.

“The resilience of Londoners inspires me again and again, and as people in Streatham have shown, cowardly attempts to separate us will never succeed.”

Local choirs gathered in St. Leonard’s Church before marching down the main street to “recover” them through songs. The participants waved flags and wrote solidarity messages with chalk on the sidewalk.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, SW16 always pulls through,” was a message, accompanied by the drawing of a heart pierced by an arrow.

Sadiq Khan

(@SadiqKhan)

The unity and love at today’s #StreathamStandsTogether event showed the true spirit of our city.

The Londoners will:

❤ Never bow to fear

Never let terrorism break you

❤ Never see our diversity as a weakness, but as one of our greatest strengths. # StreathamIsOpen ❤ pic.twitter.com/f8PhCLsWIb

February 8, 2020

City police officers will return on Sunday calling for information on the site of the attack.

The officials said they identified more than 100 witnesses, collected more than 250 pieces of evidence, and checked hours of CCTV footage.

They added that searches of a property at Bishop Stortford and a streatham bail hostel, where Amman was believed to have been in the days before the attack, have now been completed.

Richard Smith, head of the Met’s anti-terrorist squad, said he was still confident that the attack last week had been an “isolated incident”.

But added: “We continue to conduct extensive investigations and continue to focus on ensuring that this incident is not a major threat.”

A man in his forties who was stabbed and seriously injured in the attack is still in critical condition in the hospital.

The second of Amman’s victims, kindergarten teacher Monika Luftner, was released from the hospital with another woman earlier this week.

The Streatham attack was the second case in just over two months in which a liberated prisoner had committed further terrorist attacks.

The government is expected to present an emergency law to release terrorists on Tuesday.

The law is designed to prevent convicted terrorists from automatically being released after half their prison term, and is expected to face a legal challenge.