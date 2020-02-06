A 'Supernatural Nightmare Tour' of the African dispora in BOX OF BONES

Advertisement

Credit: John Jennings (Rosarium Publishing)

press release

On Monday, February 10, 2020, Rosarium Publishing will launch its Kickstarter campaign for Box of bones, a graphic novel project by Ayize Jama-Everett and two-time Eisner Prize winner, John Jennings, the New York Times bestseller.

When black doctoral student Lyndsey begins her dissertation on a mysterious box that emerges during the most violent and troubled period in African history, she has no idea that her research leads her on a phantasmagorical journey from unrest in West Philadelphia to a Haitian slave become riots. Wherever Lyndsey finds someone who has seen the box, chaos arises. Even her own health will soon be questioned. In the end, Lyndsey has to decide if she really wants to see what’s in the Box of Bones.

Described as “Tales from the Crypt Meets Black History” Box of bones is a supernatural nightmare tour of some of the most violent and terrifying episodes in the African diaspora.

“I hope this work transforms the industry,” says Ayize Jama-Everett. “It shows creative people and publishers that narratives about black people in the US are as diverse and marketable as any other story.”

John Jennings said: “We created Box of Bones because we wanted to find a creative way to talk about the history of black people and to teach people about the injustices that black people had to endure. We have been thinking about the black life movement and our current political climate, and how violence against skin-colored people has been both normalized and eliminated. Box of bones This is a way to talk about this erasure and present a narrative that includes a just rage over black pain, but also about what happens when you indulge in that rage too much. “