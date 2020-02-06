A story of the sympathy Oscar and how the academy stops apologizing

Advertisement

I was happy in 1998 when, as a third grader with blunt bangs, I found out that the Titanic had won the Academy Awards with 11 victories. I say “found out” because my parents put me to bed after the first hour of the ceremony. Despite the film’s many victories, I was a little annoyed that my future husband Leonardo DiCaprio was not awarded Best Actor. But I was a kid and didn’t know that DiCaprio wasn’t even nominated. I hadn’t seen the film either, and I wouldn’t be doing it for another six years. In retrospect, this was the only year I remember being satisfied with most of the nominations and victories in key categories. (Apart from 2008, which is not thanks to the academy, but mainly because 2007 was a perfect film year.) That means that I was annoyed with the Oscars for most of my life. And yet every year I have the hope that it will get better.

But the same thing happens every year. The nominees will be announced – at least criminally early in the morning – and I will get mad at them. Together with many other people. The award ceremony will then take place during a late, painful three-hour television program. And mostly it’s the winners that people outside the industry believe they deserve. In retrospect, however, most Oscar winners in the key categories are embarrassed – for you, for me, and probably for the winners themselves. (Do you really think Sandra Bullock is talking about her victory for The Blind Side in 2020, or ever about wanted to vote for The Blind Side?) And yet, after all these decades, most people outside the industry are looking at the Oscars to find out what’s best and what’s best.

Other than that, the Oscars rarely reflect the best, and the sympathy Oscar has a lot to do with it. As long as the academy does not stop correcting its mistakes by awarding talent for undeserved performances and films, Oscar nominees and winners will never really be the best and most meritorious of a year. Unfortunately we are here in 2020 and this pattern is unfortunately continuing. Mostly because it’s a never-ending cycle that continues to feed itself. Think about it: every time someone wins a sympathy Oscar, another is insulted, and on a long enough timeline, that snub will one day become a sympathy Oscar, and yadda, yadda, yadda, flush and repeat.

Do not you believe me? Let’s look at the story again …

The Rundown

Look, I could go on longer than the Irish over talent who won their Oscars for the wrong movie. And yet, no matter how much effort I put in, someone will probably point to someone I missed: “What about Denzel Washington who won Training Day instead of the hurricane?” “Don’t forget Russell Crowe, who totally won for gladiator because American Beauty decimated The Insider. “And so it continues. Basically, you should know that although the sympathy Oscar feels like a new phenomenon, it actually started a long, long time ago in the history of the academy.

– Every year between 1958 and 1961, Elizabeth Taylor was nominated for Best Actress. But she didn’t win until 1961 and for her appearance in Butterfield 8, a not-so-great film that she later even admitted to being “smelly”. Here’s the problem: Taylor didn’t really win because her performance was the best. or because she had been nominated four years in a row. It was the context, the narrative, the academy’s judgment of her personal life: at that time she was not the ideal representation of American women; She was the woman Eddie Fisher stole from American mistress Debbie Reynolds. And yet, because of a fear of death and an emergency tracheotomy at the end of 1960 while filming Cleopatra, the academy voted for her because they felt bad when she almost died. And because they most likely felt bad, she almost died without an Oscar.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSaSkMp7-X8 (/ embed)

– Paul Taylor, like Taylor, was nominated for his first Oscar in 1958. Except that poor Paul, although he looked so good on a horse for decades, didn’t get his first Oscar until 1985 when he received the Academy Honorary Award. A year later Newman won his first Oscar for his role in Martin Scorsese’s The Color of Money. Admittedly, the face on my salad dressing deserves this win, but let’s face it, it deserved a lot more.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIrqJU0pjPs (/ embed)

– Years before Leonardo DiCaprio became a teenager, he received his first Oscar nomination for his supporting role in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? In 1993. He didn’t win like most Oscar kids never did, but the loss cemented his position as an actor who will one day win an Oscar. And it was a long way for our old Romeo: In fact, Leo wouldn’t get his second nomination for his role as Howard Hughes in Scorsese’s The Aviator until 2005, which he also lost. That’s okay because he was back in the fight two years later, not because of his harrowing performance in The Departed in 2006, as everyone suspected, but because of his accented twist in Blood Diamond. No matter, he lost that too and he would feel the 2013 burning on The Wolf of Wall Street again. After all these years, the Oscars decided to correct their mistakes by giving him the gold for The Revenant from 2015. And while I admire DiCaprio’s commitment to playing a man who was abused by a bear (and mother nature), the only legacy of this film is that it was brave enough to partially show Tom Hardy’s face (partly because he had one has a big beard).

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpyrefzvTpI (/ embed)

– As for Scorsese, it was Marty who led Newman to his first win and Marty who led DiCaprio to two of his six Oscar nominations, and similarly faced a long road to salvation with the Oscars , Although Scorsese is one of the most groundbreaking directors of all time, he has only one Oscar win – for The Departed in 2006 – and a whole host of oversights and snubs. The most notable is the latter when he lost the best director for Goodfellas to Kevin Costner for his directorial debut Dances With Wolves. No shadow for Robin Hood, but in the past few decades it has been obvious which film has caused greater cultural impairment, and the Oscars clearly recognized this in 2007. Even at the moment it was pretty obvious that Scorsese got the Oscar because, look for yourself …

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbbzaS8rcak (/ embed)

– However, the sympathy Oscar is often upset, and the last instance came with Glenn Close last year for her appearance in The Wife. Given her victory at the Golden Globes, the seasoned actress was a favorite at the 2019 ceremony. Still, Olivia Colman won her prominent role in The Favorite. Close deserves a win in her honor, but neither does she deserve to appear in a movie. Until Close delivers something at eye level, or at least comparable to her turn in Dangerous Liaisons or Fatal Attraction, the Academy should let go of this and acknowledge that they did Close wrong instead of trying to correct the wrong thing with another.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUytvAg_hE4 (/ embed)

The solution

The Oscars mean something different for everyone. For me, the Oscars are an excuse to complain online. For everyone working in the film industry, an Oscar is the highest honor of their colleagues. (Sure, an indie spirit award is cute, but the show without a presenter is still the largest in town). And for many, an Oscar stands for history. However, due to the academy’s Scottish (a compliment) voting history, it is utterly impossible to depict film, history, and culture in a meaningful way. What does The King’s Speech have to say about 2010 – that Colin Firth is good? What does The Artist have to say about 2011 – that dogs are cute? And what does Green Book have to say about 2018? I will not answer that.

It will not be easy to say goodbye to the sympathy Oscar. The Academy’s election committee must think about the film year and not about film history or the story of an actor or a director. However, there are indications that we are far from it. The Hollywood Reporter publishes interviews with anonymous voters of the Academy every year. In her most recent Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot interview, an actress and academician wrote that she hated The Irishman, didn’t like Little Women because much of her cast was not from America, and didn’t think parasites should be nominated for it an international film, and Brad Pitt was named “Best Supporting Actor” winner “because he has never won.”

Yes, Pitt is the deserved leader in this category for his role as Clint Booth – a middle-aged stuntman in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – but unable to describe a professional actress who helps determine who wins an Oscar. why an actor who made such an interesting appearance as Pitt should win is astonishing. It is also proof that the sympathy Oscar is widespread. Even Joaquin Phoenix, who was named best actor for his title appearance in Joker, gets votes for not winning for Walk the Line, The Master, or Her.

In real life, people make mistakes all the time. And in real life we ​​apologize and walk away from them. The Oscars are one of the most distant things in real life. But it is time for the academy to treat its mistakes in a similar way. To end this crazy cycle and give the Oscars the relevance they need (and craves falling ratings), academy voters have to let go of their mistakes. If the Academy’s voters feel bad about allowing Olivia Colman to take another Oscar from Glenn Close, they have to live with it. Again, Close should win an Oscar, but she shouldn’t win an Oscar if she’s just in something. Looking ahead, the academy’s drive to diversify its electoral board could (and should) consolidate this change, but admittedly, the decades-long history of the sympathy Oscar doesn’t give much hope.