A space at Mumbai train station that helps drivers get back on the track

Written by Iram Siddique

| Mumbai |

Updated: February 10, 2020, 7:25:59 a.m.

Soothing lights, candles, paintings in the relaxation room.

Immediately above the busy Churchgate train station, where a thousand commuter trains come and go and transport over a million people every day, a soundproof area was worked out from the drivers’ lobby.

With soothing lights, candles and paintings, this is the new “relaxation room” in which every driver has to meditate for a few minutes before driving local trains through the congested 120 km suburban network from Churchgate to Dahanu.

The relaxation room is one of the many measures that the Western Railway Mumbai division has initiated to reduce driver stress after the division reported an increase in signals from local trains.

Any incident in which a driver loses focus and brings the train to a halt before the signal is sent is treated as an “averted collision,” referred to as a “Signal Passing at a Danger Mark” (SPAD). Between 2006 and 2019 there were 44 SPAD instances on the Western Railway suburban line. In the three months between August and November 2019, there were at least three such cases that triggered alarm bells within the railway administrative district.

Shortly after taking over the management of the Mumbai division in November last year, the division rail manager GVL Satyakumar held days-long meetings with various sales representatives to explore the roots of the SPADs. At the end of the session, the drivers in the division were found to be broadly either those who had been hired (and lived in Mumbai) for the job, or those who were promoted as drivers were after serving as a train driver for freight trains (LP Goods) in a suburb of Mumbai.

Many of the LP Goods drivers with families in Vapi, Valsad and Udhna outside the suburbs of Mumbai traveled at least two hours to reach the lobbies of Borivali or Churchgate. Register for the day and then take the train to stations like Virar or Dahanu to start the local trains. A lobby is a place where drivers are assigned their trains for the day.

Trains depart from various stations such as Churchgate, Mahalaxmi, Andheri, Borivali, Malad and Virar, but until recently there were only two lobbies for drivers, one in Churchgate and the other in Borivali. But now, in a new lobby in Virar, motorists starting from here can shorten their travel time.

Satyakumar said, “Some drivers remain outside of Virar and have had to go to Borivali or Churchgate to get to their lobby and pick up their trains. The new lobby was created to reduce tiredness. “

The suburb of Mumbai has a strength of 500 drivers, 200 of which start from Churchgate and 250 from Borivali. 50 drivers will be assigned to the new lobby in Virar.

During his first visit to the drivers and guards lobby in Churchgate, Satyakumar said that he had found several drivers on randomly placed sofas waiting for their trains. The drivers’ suitcases shared the space in the lobby – a 924-square-foot space for over 200 employees – with the lost property.

“The idea behind the relaxation room was to drastically change the ambience from which you start working by making it clean, seashells and composed for your mental health. It is an extremely stressful job. With hundreds of people entering the country, the transgressions also have profound psychological effects. The rest rooms are designed so that a driver can have a Zen state of mind before starting work, ”said Satyakumar.

To change the lobby in the low-space Churchgate building, two ticket inspectors’ offices were moved to the other side of the building.

Jay Singh, a supervisor in the Churchgate lobby, indicated that the lobby would become cramped earlier, especially during the rain, when the trains were not running and drivers were gathering in one room. “We have an average of 110 to 150 men in the lobby who routinely walk in and out. However, if there are problems on the route and the trains are stopped, all drivers come here and there is no place to sit or rest. ” he added.

With the lobby now stretching to 1,300 square feet, drivers will have more relaxation area. The relaxation room has pillows on which drivers can kneel and meditate, and some chairs on which they can sit and meditate. According to Satyakumar, the relaxation room will also open at the Borivali and Virar lobbies.

Yogesh Vyas, secretary of the Running Staff at Churchgate, said: “The new lobby in Virar will definitely make life a lot easier for drivers by reducing their travel time by almost three hours. But the time a driver spends meditating should be part of his working hours. “

