A soldier who testified when Trump was impeached lost his job in the White House

WASHINGTON, DC, United States – A U.S. Army officer who testified in President Donald Trump’s impeachment investigation was forced out of his job at the White House on Friday, February 7, his lawyer said.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was led out of the White House, where he worked in the National Security Council. His lawyer described the move as an act of revenge by the president.

“Vindman was asked to go to tell the truth,” said lawyer David Pressman.

Hours earlier, Trump had said he wanted to let Vindman go.

“I’m not happy with him,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday February 5, acquitted of congressional abuse and disability by the Senate.

“Do you think I should be happy with him?” Trump said. “I’m not.”

Vindman, who served as Director of European Affairs in the National Security Council, was present on July 25 when Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden.

House Democrats accused of abuse of power and Congress disability argued that the call was part of a conspiracy to force a foreign ally to help him defraud in the November presidential election.

Ukrainian-born Vindman, who received a purple heart from Iraqi wounds, was summoned to testify at the impeachment hearing and said Trump’s actions were “inappropriate.”

“It is inappropriate for the President of the United States to require a foreign government to investigate a US citizen and a political opponent,” said Vindman.

This testimony helped Trump become the third president ever charged by Congress.

Pressman said the army officer was “escorted out of the White House, where he served his country and president with due care.”

According to US media reports, Vindman’s twin brother Yevgeny, also a lieutenant colonel, who was a lawyer on the National Security Council, was released.

NSC spokesman John Ullyot said: “We do not comment on personnel issues.”

The Pentagon also did not confirm that Vindman had fired from the prestigious NPC, but was expected to return to the military.

Defense Minister Mark Esper previously told journalists: “We welcome all of our service members back wherever they are used for a job.”

Esper added that “we protect all of our people, service members from retaliation or the like”.

But Vindman’s lawyer, Pressman, said, “No American has a question why this man’s job is finished.”

“The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, career, and privacy,” he said. “He served his country, even if it was fraught with dangers and personal danger.

“And the most powerful man in the world – supported by the dumb, the pliable and the accomplices – decided to take revenge.” – Rappler.com