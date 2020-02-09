A school communication app alludes to the classroom

Advertisement

Moises Valencia is a single father. His overalls and light yellow safety vest are splattered with something that looks like color. Between jobs, he often struggles to make parenting conferences and events at his son’s school in Jefferson County, Kentucky. He can’t afford to miss a shift, but he wants to be more involved in his son’s education.

“Some of the teachers asked me why I didn’t care about my children in the past. I could never hold meetings and it hurt to think I was a bad parent,” he said. “But I am very interested in why I am so work a lot. “

When Valencia found out about ClassDojo, a classroom performance monitoring app, he thought this could be a great way to keep up with his son without missing out on work.

“At first it seemed like a really good idea,” he said. “But almost immediately I got notifications that defied my son out of control. It didn’t seem to be my Javi. “

ClassDojo is an educational app that aims to involve parents in the upbringing of their children and to strengthen good behavior. Teachers use it to track a child’s progress, award points for different skills and accomplishments – and deduct them for bad behavior such as disregard and completion of tasks. In many classrooms where it is used, a public blackboard is displayed with the successes and failures of each student. The app is widely used by schools to measure their academic performance.

When Sam Chaudhary and Liam Don founded ClassDojo in 2011, it was a clearly innovative tool. Both men have teaching experience at school. Chaudry studied economics and taught economics at high schools. Don taught robotics. For thousands of families around the world, this is a fundamental step that will enable them to better understand their children’s performance in school.

However, some parents and educators raise concerns about the ubiquitous use of the app. According to the company, ClassDojo is actively used by at least one child in approximately 95% of public primary schools in the United States and in 180 countries worldwide. Another reason is that the app is mandatory for teachers. You cannot unsubscribe once the school or district has registered to use the app. While parents can revoke their consent to monitor their children in the app, this can have negative consequences, e.g. B. Picking up in classrooms by teachers.

ClassDojo, which has an estimated annual turnover of $ 2.2 million, is only one player in the growing area of ​​management of educational behavior, an emerging market. The edtech market has grown by more than 25% in the past four years. Some experts predict that it will be worth $ 252 billion this year.

Impero monitors students’ computer screens in the UK. Brain wave monitoring headbands monitor children with AI in China. Google Education Groups are used in India. Obami is used as a social learning platform in South African classrooms. There are different approaches to behavior management, each with its advantages and disadvantages. Technological developments are remarkable and their integration into all facets of the classroom seems inevitable regardless of the country.

There are a number of concerns associated with this worldwide launch of edtech.

Another aspect of ClassDojo that has generated criticism is its strong public sense of shame. Dr. Brigitte Vittrump, a professor of child development at Texas Woman University, wrote in an article that “public representation for children can be degrading.” She added that such charts “whether displayed publicly or not – do not usually change student behavior in the long run. Sometimes it can get worse. ”

ClassDojo has not responded to comment requests from Coda Story.

Another, even darker theory about ClassDojo is currently being advocated by a growing number of parents and advocates of education that maintain racism in the American education system.

School disciplinary policy already has a disproportionate impact on black children. In New York, black girls are more than 50 times more likely to be expelled than their white classmates. A 2015 study by the UpJohn Institute found that white teachers are 30% less likely to believe in the academic potential of their black students.

What is so bad about ClassDojo?

ClassDojo has been under fire from a number of educators and experts throughout its existence. Earlier this year, the childhood professor at Carleton University, Julie Garlen, wrote a thorough review of how the app reduces the dynamics of complex classrooms to a rough math competition.

Selah Lee-Bey is an etymology / linguistics expert and reading specialist at the Washington Latin Public Charter School. According to Lee-Bey’s observation, ClassDojo “removes nuances in the classroom that allow teachers to correct prejudices. Its popularity seems to overshadow its shortcomings. “She admits that edtech tools are great in theory, but fears that teachers may hide their racist tendencies under the guise of mathematical objectivity.

Dr. Shanara Reid-Brinkley, co-director of forensics and assistant professor at California State University, Fullerton is an expert on critical race theory who has written extensively on radical reasoning, public order, identity politics, and feminism. “Apps don’t address the root cause of inequality. These types of mechanisms allow teachers to be blind to their own prejudices, ”she said in an interview.

In Jefferson County, Kentucky, where the parents interviewed in this story live, several school administrators admitted that they did not know the racist breakdown of ClassDojo point assignments, but would like to do so.

A district primary school teacher assistant feared that the senior teacher could have used the app towards the end of the day, when he was tired, during which the behavior of the students could be quickly and often negatively assessed. The adjutant also found that negative assessments were particularly common among black boys in class.

In an anonymized screenshot of the app that a Jefferson County Public School parent shared with Coda Story, we see that a boy received four negative grades from a teacher within two minutes. The parent turned to the teacher and learned that the child was “aggressively defiant”. Another investigation found that the child “laughed too loudly” on a video that was shown in class, although most children laughed too.

The parents contacted the school’s counselor and deputy school principal, but received no follow-up. The teacher’s behavior could be attributed to stress or fatigue, but after speaking to a white neighbor whose child was also in the class and had received no negative grades that day, the parent concerned began to suspect a bias pattern.

Systematic racism can be observed in educational areas, such as Examples include zero tolerance guidelines that have a disproportionate impact on black students, electronic surveillance using sensors and ID cards, and school exclusions. Apps like ClassDojo normalize the fear that they could be called at any time for disobedience. Systematic racism pervades every facet of education – police interactions with black teenagers, zero tolerance policies that disproportionately affect black students, electronic surveillance, and even walking in black. As discussed in Jason P. Nance’s article in the Emory Law Journal on racial inequality, color students are disproportionately punished by the over-reliance on this type of surveillance technology. Some parents and teachers also reasonably believe that ClassDojo increases student stress.

Lack of transparency

The app’s lack of transparency and the difficulty in questioning ratings only exacerbate these fears.

For parents like Valencia, the impersonality of the app ensures that their children are discriminated against. “The white teachers seemed to describe him as bad or didn’t follow the instructions every day, but they couldn’t give me any details,” he says of his son’s experience with ClassDojo. “And it was worse because all the other kids saw him being marked on the projector, which made him want to stop trying at all.”

As the data continued to brand his son as a problem student, Valencia began to suspect bias.

Jeanette is a student. She is beaming when she mentions her seven-year-old niece. However, she fears that her niece’s teacher will abuse ClassDojo.

“A boy called her the N-word and she responded by walking out of the classroom to cry,” said Jeanette. As a result, her niece had deducted points on the app. “It’s not the worst thing in the world – she shouldn’t have left class because it’s a security issue.”

Jeanette and Valencia have a common thread in their stories. Your children feel helpless in classrooms that replace holistic discipline with a number-based approach that eliminates nuances.

Resistance to ClassDojo

While ClassDojo published an official statement on a New York Times article that suggested how the company could use student data, the parents and teachers interviewed for this article said they had no answers to the general implications people have received the app on young blacks and browns.

The lack of information does not help parents.

Gazerrya Martin, single mother of two JCPS elementary school students, has approached school board members to either stop using this app or change the app. One of their main concerns is that the app focuses too narrowly on reactive discipline and ignores ways to empower and inspire children.

“Black children are treated differently. Not all teachers discriminate against black children, but those who do so often punish a child by default and are less interested in helping them solve a problem, ”she said. This problem is a combination of technology and teachers.

“How do we know if something is racist without evidence?” Asked Martin. “I want to see ClassDojo behavior diagrams side by side – one of schools that are mostly black and one of schools that are mostly white. I don’t have to see the names of the students. I just want to see evidence that my children are treated no worse than children only because of their skin color or zip code. “

ClassDojo’s current approach, “Don’t ask, don’t tell,” makes it impossible to gain this kind of solid knowledge. In the meantime, students and teachers have continued to ask local school officials to publish anonymized data. The public presentation of behavioral traits can stigmatize children. It also normalizes the idea that they have no consent when it comes to their privacy.

When Valencia’s son kept getting bad grades in the app, he tried an easier method to get answers. He wrote to a teacher about ClassDojo. “I asked her – what can I do to help him do better? You said he just doesn’t have to be bad, ”said Valencia. “And now Javi thinks he’s bad, but he isn’t. It is really good. “- Rappler.com

Africa Jackson is a news and policy writer based in Louisville, Kentucky. She contributes to Taji Magazine and Hello Giggles. Her upcoming multidisciplinary project on Choctaw and African traditions will be published in 2020.

This article has been republished with the permission of Coda Story.