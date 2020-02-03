Advertisement

Natasha and Ella Rodriguez were “so proud” of Emme’s future stepsister, the stunning Super Bowl Halftime Present Look, with her mother Jennifer Lopez and couldn’t help but rave about her future stepsister!

There is a lot of love for this household! Alex Rodriguezdaughters Natascha, 15 and Ella, 11, was so extremely happy about his future stepsister, Emme“It was good to see my stepsister sing,” said Natasha Leisure Tonight after the rousing showcase. “I am so happy with her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic. My favorite half was at any time when the beat dropped and the gang just went crazy and the power in the stadium was unreal.” Finally Natashas also had little sister her favorite elements of the present!

Ella has lovingly mirrored part of your entire gift to the best – or no less than the best for her. “My favorite half was when the little women came out and sang Emme,” said Ella with the socket. “It was actually good.” Of course, the 2 ladies didn’t mind love of the hour, Jennifer Lopez, “I’m so happy for her,” said Natasha to her father, Alex’s fiancé of almost a year. “She is so happy with herself and she or he should be.”

It is true that J. Lo must be extremely satisfied with its efficiency. The multi-dash expertise focused on an exciting gift with sizes like Shakira and extra. Her entire performance was filled with power and advertised a versatile Latinx variant that highlighted the music and the inventive talent of the performers. For her half, Emme was prominently seen as an appearance and heart at the Miami Laborious Rock Stadium by the television show that she had strapped on Bruce Springsteen“Born in the United States.” and “Let’s Get Loud” from her mother. As she sang, her mother confirmed a huge feathered cape with the American flag on one side and the Puerto Rican flag on the other to honor her legacy.

Advertisement

Emme accompanies her mother, Jennifer Lopez, on the Super Bowl 54 Halftime Present stage to play a lot of music [Shutterstock].

The fans were so impressed with Emme’s flip of the microphone, even her father, Marc Anthonywas emotionalized by their expertise. “Emme Daddy is so happy with you,” Marc wrote on Instagram and still gave a title from her epic debut. “You’re my ❤ and I’m always yours,” the damn father continued. We can’t wait to see if this is just the beginning of Emme’s personal, incredible profession!