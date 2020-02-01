Advertisement

Alex Rodriguez is as hard-working as a witness as his fiancé Jennifer Lopez completes the Super Bowl half-time on February 2 in Miami, FL. It brings constructive memories of his earlier baseball days again.

Alex Rodriguez, 44, is happy about his love of women Jennifer LopezThe 50-year-old and her upcoming halftime show efficiency at the Super Bowl on February 2nd New York Yankees The participant is aware that his fiancee impresses with the audience across the country Shakira, 42, after entering the Miami, FL stage and his joy at it reminds him of the success he has achieved in his baseball profession.

“Alex is just as excited to see Jen this weekend as anything else he has ever learned. It is so feverish for him that he feels the same joy that he felt when he and the Yankees received the World Collection in 2009, ”advised an offer EXCLUSIVE Hollywood Life, “In the world of moments when he worked with Jen, this can basically be the proudest he has ever felt for her.”

Alex’s ideas about the upcoming Super Bowl and Jennifer were also influenced by the former’s tragic death Los Angeles Lakers Attendees Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash on January 26th. “The recent death of his good friend Kobe has put a number of problems into perspective, and his love for Jen is to an extent that he has never experienced before.” continued earlier than mentioning that J.Los children, Max and EmmeThe 11-year-old will even be in Miami to witness his mother’s memorable second place in the sport. “Alex could be very excited to see how her children, whom he loves very much, can be part of everything. It is simply a tremendous celebration of the life and place where she is now in her job and he is aware that [sic] and Shakira will kill it. He can’t wait to see everything down. “

Another offer confirmed that Alex could certainly assist Jennifer during one of the greatest cases in her life. “Alex couldn’t be happy if J. Lo appeared on the Super Bowl halftime break on Sunday,” the offer revealed EXCLUSIVELY. “He can’t wait to see her crush it on one of the greatest levels in the world. He is aware of how hard she works and how much it means for her to see this dream come true, means a lot to him, because it does for you. This gift could be a lot, a lot of pleasure, so many details. But you will be sure that Alex’s eyes are on J. Lo and the teenagers all the time. He loves them more than anything and that will be a second that he will always remember. “