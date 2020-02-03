A-Rod and his daughter Ella, 11, dance on the field during JLo's half-time gift: watch Sweet Clips

Advertisement

Alex Rodriguez and his daughter Ella went straight to the mosh pit around the half-time stage of the Tremendous Bowl to demonstrate Jennifer Lopez’s incredible efficiency!

Sorry to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, however Alex Rodriguez, 44, was in the group Jennifer Lopez on the huge bowl LIV! After assisting JLo with her rehearsal, the retired MLB star confirmed just right to cheer on his fiancee at the Laborious Rock Stadium on February 2nd. When it was time for JLo to shine on the halftime gift, the retired baseball player was and his daughter EllaThe 11-year-old went into the middle of the group that surrounded the main stage and let her own dance come together. Next to his daughter, A-Rod jumped and sang alongside JLo, as can be seen in a heartwarming clip that he released on Instagram after the halfway point. “GREAT !! She ABSOLUTELY crushed it! Wow, it was so much fun! I’m so happy with you, Jen,” A-Rod enthused in the caption of the video.

Before the sport started, A-Rod was seen walking on the ball with his other daughter and Ella’s sister Natascha, 15, whom A-Rod shares with his ex-wife Cynthia ScurtisIn the meantime, JLo got her personal daughter Emme, 11, worried on this big day that she had invited Emme to a duet at half-time!

We were expecting nothing less than such an enthusiastic relief gift from A-Rod as he teamed up with JLo to host an extravagant pre-tremendous bowl meeting in Miami on January 31. He was also in the stadium in December 2019, the place where he recorded a video of JLo and her younger crew for his Instagram followers! The smile on his face in the clip said it all: A-Rod is JLos cheerleader # 1.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez whirls over the mast during her attention-grabbing efficiency at the “Tremendous Bowl” halftime on February 2, 2020. (Shutterstock)

No matter whether A-Rod and JLo are at the Tremendous Bowl or in their pajamas’ residence or not, their love and mutual help never fluctuates. The duo have been courting since early 2017, and A-Rod started its relationship with the next degree in March 2019. Now the followers are ready for the next big event after the giant bowl: A-Rod and JLos wedding ceremony!