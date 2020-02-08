Advertisement

A restaurant manager in China hired their employees on the grounds that they may not be able to achieve the goal. The unusual image that emerged at the restaurant’s dinner at the end of the year went viral on social media platforms.

China, the world’s most populous nation, is usually the subject of our information about technological developments. This time, a “punishment ceremony” was on the agenda in China. The events of a restaurant company at the end of the year caused many people to react.

When a restaurant management in China failed to achieve its 2019 goal, it decided to hire employees. According to the information given by the restaurant management, the staff was personally requested to punish them. In other words, the administration did not have to punish such punishment, but the fact that employees volunteered to claim that this incident, which was on the social media agenda, was going viral.

The video shared on the web clearly shows that some employees were on the pink carpet while some managers were on stage at the time. When the staff withdraws on the pink carpet, they also say, “I swear I’m accountable.” They are thrown away. “They asked for themselves” statements about the stunning video did not meet many web customers.

Social media customers who matched the video created by restaurant staff criticized this case with heavy sentences. Something; The staff said they were pressured to do so by their households, while others were referred to as “the dark facet of humanity.” According to some internet customers, this was solely due to capitalism.

In reality, this is not the main time in China. People who are aware of the truth that an organization hires its employees on the streets at an earlier interval can be sure that this will be done by the restaurant management. At the same time, the same statement was made and it was recognized that the company was unwilling to achieve a goal. However, these claims have been contested and the fact that the fact is intended for commercial purposes has been recognized.