A Million Little Issues' XL-like episode 2 of season 2 (last) revealed

A Million Little Issues increases the tone in season 2.

In an interview with TVLine, collection designer DJ Nash reveals that the coming second season of the ABC drama will include 19 episodes, up from season 17. “ABC really needed 22 episodes,” Nash reveals. “I needed 18. We needed [compromised] with 19.”

Nash again insisted on the quasi-guideline of 22 episodes of ABC as a way to protect the integrity of storytelling. “I really feel like the praise we will get today, which for me probably means the most,” the EP shares. “And the factor that I like most about our present is the turning of cards. To illustrate, you assume that Katherine [Grace Park] is terrible and eventually he or she becomes someone you love. We turn over cards – that’s how we are built. I don’t want to turn over many cards that it doesn’t really feel. To be that, I mentioned, “I have to do 18.” After which they said, “What about 19?” And I said, “OK.” “

And for sitcom veterinarian Nash – whose credit embraces “Til Loss of Life and Up All Night Time” – the EP notes 19 episodes to say the least. “For a half-hour man, those are 38 episodes of TV,” he factors. “That’s a lot of TV.”

A Million Little Issues starts season 2 on Thursday 26 September at 9 / 8c at ABC.

