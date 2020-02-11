A massive firework display over Steamboat Springs breaks the world record

Advertisement

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colorado. – Massive fireworks that were fired over a Colorado ski resort set a record for the world’s largest air fireworks display.

The 2,800 pound (1,270 kg) shell flew 671 meters above the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival before it burst. The sky turned bright red and the crowd gasped, The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported.

Steamboat Springs’ Tim Borden led the team that developed the fireworks over seven years. Borden tried to set a world record for the first time last year, but failed when the grenade exploded in the mortar without lifting off the ground, the newspaper reported.

Guinness World Records representatives witnessed both attempts. Christina Conlon from Guinness said she confirmed that the Shell launched on Saturday was the largest in the world.

The fireworks were 181 kg heavier than the previous record holder, a 1,087 kg explosive that was fired in the United Arab Emirates in 2018.

During a post-launch ceremony to hand over her certificate to Borden and his team, Conlon said they showed persistence and persistence after last year’s failed attempt.

A winter storm threw more than 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow on the 26 foot (7.92 meters) mortar that was used to fire the grenade and also made it difficult to transport the grenade. Borden said it was more difficult to plow the area than to set up the fireworks itself.

